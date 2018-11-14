On Children’s Day Kolkata Knight Riders share epic childhood photos of spin twins

Over the years Kolkata Knight Riders have always depended on its spinners to come up with the goods on the cricket pitch. The trend has now been carried over to the social media where the KKR on Wednesday posted throwback photos of two of their premier spinners to mark the occasion of Children’s Day.

The Indian Premier League franchise first shared a photograph of a young Kuldeep Yadav, sharing the frame with the world’s most prolific fast bowler in Test cricket, Englishman James Anderson. The chinaman bowler can be seen smiling in the picture, while standing next to Jimmy.

KKR shared the photograph with the message, “Had a fanboy moment with the Test veteran Jimmy Anderson years ago. Now he has already played against him in Tests! “

#GuessTheKnight: 📷 Had a fanboy moment with the Test veteran Jimmy Anderson years ago. Now he has already played against him in Tests! 😉#ChildrensDay special #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/s3643K3Kt7 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 14, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav has played 36 matches for the Kolkata franchise and picked 41 wickets. He has risen to great prominence in limited overs cricket for the Indian team ever since making his presence felt in the IPL with teh Knight Riders.

The next photograph shared by KKR is almost unrecognisable. But the message along with the photograph makes the job easier for the fans to figure out the player. “#GuessTheKnight: Let the guessing games begin! Hint: He bats with his left, and bowls with the right hand.Don’t let him trick you”

#GuessTheKnight: Let the guessing games begin! 👏



Hint: He bats with his left, and bowls with the right hand 🏏

Don't let him trick you 🤔#ChildrensDay special | #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/Zu7KtVUEP2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 14, 2018

For those who are yet to figure out who this boy is, well it is none other than KKR and Windies talisman Sunil Narine, who has made a name for himself with his mystery off-spinners.

The Knight Riders would hope that these two bowlers are in their top form by the time the next season of the IPL arrives, so that the team can mount a bid for their third title.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:49 IST