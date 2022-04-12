'On low pitches, Sachin would never get out, whereas Virat…': Ex-Pakistan captain identifies 'fault' in Kohli's batting

Virat Kohli is battling… well, let's say an indifferent batting form. The hundreds and the big scored may have dried up, but at the same time, there is no set pattern in Kohli's scores. On occasions, he would conjure five fifty-plus scores in a row and the next series, Kohli would register a couple of ducks. Recently, in the West Indies ODIs, Kohli hit a decade-long low, scoring just 26 runs, which is his lowest total in a three-match series in over 10 years. Next, in the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka last month, with scores of 23 and 13, for the first time in five years, Kohli's Test average dropped below 50. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Kohli has, throughout his career been compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar, and weighing in on the debate, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made an interesting observation regarding the two champions as he pointed out a key area where Sachin and Virat’s batting appear highly contrasting.

"When I speak about Virat, he always used to go across the stumps. But he never believed in date, stats, coaching. He is a great player but got caught. A bottom hand player who goes across, he got caught there. That is why when the ball goes away, he would have a problem. Recently, Sri Lanka came to India for a Test series. The ball kept low. On such low pitches, Sachin would never get out, whereas Virat did. Tendulkar would change his strategy. He would come inside the crease if it's spinning too much, and vice-versa. Sachin has had this problem a few times – like Asif dismissed him in Karachi (2006), but most often he would adjust. So this is the difference if I have to compare (Kohli and Tendulkar). On poor pitches, there is no batsman better than Sachin," Latif said during a YouTube chat.

Latif cited an example of Tendulkar's batting during South Africa's tour of India in 2000. In the first Test, as the rest of the batters appeared clueless, Tendulkar scored 97 albeit it came in a losing cause. While he was on the topic, Latif highlighted the 'fault' that seems to have crept in in Kohli’s batting lately but at the same time, backed the former India captain to come out of this rough patch in style.

"I recall once South Africa came to India. The pitch was breaking. He came close to the wicket and lengthened the length. And boy, he batted so well. He scored some 40-50 runs but it was outstanding. So, this is the difference between the two and that is the fault (in Kohli's batting). And I'm sure he will be working on it. He is a great player. Once he gets out of this slump, he will give you 10 centuries a year," mentioned the former Pakistan captain.

