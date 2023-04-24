On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Yuvraj reveals another sport where ‘You CANNOT beat him…no matter HOW Hard you try’

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday and many of his former colleagues took to social media to extend their wishes to the batting maestro. Virender Sehwag, his former opening partner, performed “Shirshasana”, a Yoga posture, and greeted Sachin in a very unique way.

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar(ICC)

Yuvraj Singh, who also shared the dressing room with Sachin and played a key role in helping the Indian legend lift his only World Cup Trophy in 2011, also recalled few incidents involving him and the “God of Cricket”.

Yuvraj shared a video in this regard and in a series of tweet hailed Sachin's immense contribution towards him and Indian cricket.

In the video Yuvraj rated Sachin's match-winning knock against England in the 1st Test in Chennai back in 2008 as one of his favourite moment.

“One very special moment, when we won the Test match against England. 26/11 had taken place at that time. He had scored a 100, I celebrated by picking him up. He dedicated the knock to Mumbai victims. That was one very special moments,” noted Yuvraj in the video.

Sachin had then scored an unbeaten 103 off 196 balls in the second innings, while Yuvraj too returned not-out for 85 off 131 balls in the same innings, helping India chase down a gigantic 387-run target to secure a superb win in the Test.

In addition, Yuvraj also mentioned how Sachin fixed his bat during the 2011 World Cup by just hammering a few nails in it. “My bat was completely broken during the 2011 World Cup. We were playing South Africa in Nagpur and my bat was totally broken from the bottom. He puts in a couple of nails and I don't know he fixed it,” said Yuvraj.

While these were tales from the cricketing field, Yuvraj also revealed another sport that Sachin excelled in, claiming it was impossible to beat him in that.

“You CANNOT beat him in table tennis, no matter HOW Hard you try,” noted Yuvraj.

It has been a decade since Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket, but his cricketing memories still remains evergreen.

