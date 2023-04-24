Sachin at 50: Each of Tendulkar’s 100 international hundreds

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, we take a look at his 100 centuries for India spanning from 1990 to 2012. We will be turning back the clock and celebrating Tendulkar’s centuries in five segments – Part 1: 1990-1995, Part 2: 1996-1998, Part 3 1999-2001, Part 4: 2002-2007, and Part 5: 2008-2012. On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, we take a look at his 100 centuries for India spanning from 1990 to 2012.(Getty Images)

Part 1: 1990-1995

No 1: 119* vs England, Old Trafford, August 9-14, 1990 (Test #1)

By scoring two half-centuries and negotiating the might of the Pakistan pace attack at the age of 16, Tendulkar had affirmed his status as a boy wonder on his very first tour for India. Any player, regardless of how unique or gifted though, needs the confidence of reaching the three-figure milestone to truly believe that they belong at the highest level. Tendulkar's moment of reckoning came against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in August 1990.

Still only 17, a curly-haired Tendulkar produced a match-saving century under extreme pressure to allow India to salvage a draw when a defeat seemed inevitable. Having made 68 in India's first innings, Tendulkar walked in at 109/4 in their second innings. Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev perished soon after, leaving the visitors reeling at 183/6. With the target of 408 well out of sight, it was all about occupying the crease.

Tendulkar, in the company of Manoj Prabhakar, duly exhibited his genius with an unbeaten 119 off just 189 balls. The two batters stitched together an unbroken partnership of 160 for the seventh wicket as India ended with 343/6 in 90 overs. It was also the first time that Tendulkar won a Player-of-the-Match award, and he was given a champagne bottle for his efforts (he wasn't permitted to drink at the time since he was only 17). He finally opened that bottle at his daughter's first birthday in 1998.

Tendulkar's moment of reckoning came against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in August 1990(Getty Images)

No 2: 148* vs Australia, Sydney, January 2-6, 1992 (Test #2)

After showing that he can conquer English conditions on his first tour of the UK in 1990, Tendulkar showed he could adapt to the pace and bounce in Australia too. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he would go on to hit a double hundred in 2003/04, Tendulkar took on the Australian bowlers and made an unbeaten 148 in India's first-innings total of 483.

For company for large periods of Tendulkar's innings was Ravi Shastri, who would go on to make a career-best 206. The Test is also remembered as Shane Warne's debut.

While most Indian batters would struggle in Australian conditions, Tendulkar, just 18 then, had no trouble facing the Australian pace attack of Craig McDermott and Merv Hughes. Among his most eye-catching strokes were on-drives between the bowler and mid-on and backfoot punches that pierced the ring of fielders on the off-side. Former Australia captain and eminent commentator Richie Benaud, in an interview in 2008, called his innings at Sydney in 1991/92 as one of the best he had ever seen.

No 3: 114 vs Australia, Perth, February 1-5, 1992 (Test #3)

By the time Tendulkar raised his bat and lifted his helmet to celebrate his third Test ton in Perth, there was no doubt in anyone's mind that a genius was gracing us with his presence. On a ground notorious for troubling visiting teams with its pace and bounce, Tendulkar showed his readiness to conquer conditions anywhere in the world.

His knock of 114 came in a first-innings total of 272, with the second highest-score being Kiran More's 43. None of the other batters were able to handle the hostility of the Australian attack on a surface tailormade to its strengths. Given the context of the conditions and the dire situation of the Indian team, this will probably count among his greatest innings.

Even as India lost the fifth and final Test by a comprehensive margin of 300 runs to suffer a 0-4 series defeat, Tendulkar's performance ensured that there was something to cherish in an otherwise forgettable tour.

Tendulkar's performance ensured that there was something to cherish in an otherwise forgettable tour(Getty Images)

No 4: 111 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, November 26-30, 1992 (Test #4)

Having made centuries in England and Australia, Tendulkar had already established himself as one of the best players in the world at the time. Just in case there was any doubt, Tendulkar would go on to display his precocious batting talent on South Africa's shores as well. In the second Test of a landmark series -- India was the first touring team to South Africa after Apartheid -- Tendulkar scored 111 against an attack spearheaded by the redoubtable Allan Donald.

Batting at No 4, he came in when India were 27/2 and scored a bulk of the runs as the team stuttered to a total of 227. By then, Tendulkar had already gotten accustomed to the challenge of having to bail the team out of trouble. It didn't matter that he was still a teenager playing in conditions largely alien to him. His first-innings effort allowed India to come away with a draw.

No 5: 165 vs England, Chennai, February 11-15, 1993 (Test #5)

It was a quirk of fate that only one of Tendulkar's first 21 Tests was played in India. It took him until 1993, as a result, to score a century at home. Playing just his third Test in India -- against the touring Englishmen in January-February 1993 -- he scored 165 in the first innings of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in then Madras, beginning a love affair with a city where he racked up a truckload of runs.

Tendulkar's knock, alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu's 106, meant India scored 560/6 declared in the first innings. They needed to bat only once as the Indian bowlers skittled the visitors for 286 and 252, ensuring victory by an innings and 22 runs. While the series is remembered for the dominance of the Indian spin trio of Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan, it is also significant for witnessing the first of Tendulkar's 22 Test tons at home.

Tendulkar's knock, alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu's 106, meant India scored 560/6 declared in the first innings(Getty)

No 6: 104 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, July 27-August 1, 1993 (Test #6)

While most of Tendulkar's centuries in the 1990s came with the Indian team's back to the wall, this was an exception. By the time Tendulkar came out to bat in India's second innings, they were well in front and looking to seal a comprehensive victory.

Electing to bat, India made 366 in the first innings, Vinod Kambli top-scoring with an innings of 125. When it was Sri Lanka's turn to respond, leg-spinner Anil Kumble came to the fore for India with figures of 24-3-87-5, restricting the hosts to 254 and securing a 112-run first-innings lead. When Tendulkar entered the fray in India's second innings, they were 176/2 with a handsome lead of 288. It allowed Tendulkar to express himself in the quest for quick runs. He finished unbeaten on 104 off just 161 deliveries with 11 fours and a six.

Sri Lanka folded for 236 in the fourth innings as India clinched a 235-run victory.

No 7: 142 vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, January 18-22, 1994 (Test #7)

Tendulkar's next century also came against Sri Lanka, but this was a first-innings ton at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. On a belter of a batting pitch, the toss of the coin fell India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's way. Azharuddin duly opted to bat and make best use of pristine conditions. Riding centuries by Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu, India racked up a mammoth first-innings score of 511.

While a young Muttiah Muralitharan was making his way for Sri Lanka -- he even took a five-wicket haul after 41.5 overs in the first innings -- the visitors simply did not have the all-round quality to pose problems to Tendulkar. This was a phase when the batting great would not only compile big scores but also dominate opponents with his aggressive repertoire of strokes.

Tendulkar and India were not even required to bat a second time in the match as the Sri Lankans crashed to an innings defeat.

No 8: 110 vs Australia, Colombo, September 9, 1994 (ODI #1)

Tendulkar finished his unparalleled career with 49 ODI centuries in 463 matches. Each of those tons came in his last 386 games as, astonishingly, he didn’t reach the three-figure mark even once in his first 77 ODIs.

Arguably the greatest cricketer in one-day history, Tendulkar’s highest ODI score before facing Australia in 1994 at Colombo was 84. He had entered the 80s four times but couldn’t go on and get the hundred. The right-hander was used in the middle order for a long time at the start of his career but once he switched to the opening position, he didn’t look back.

India were facing the Aussies in the World Series. They went on to win this tournament, which also featured Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, Mohammad Azharuddin and Co finished with 246/8 before bowling out Australia for 215 in 47.4 overs.

Tendulkar scored 110 runs off 130 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. He was severe against his great rivals Glenn McGrath and Shane Warner and brought up his century off the latter’s bowling. This innings marked the beginning of an epic run for Tendulkar in the ODI format, with his rivalry against the Aussies going on to feature prominently.

No 9: 115 vs New Zealand, Vadodara, October 28, 1994 (ODI #2)

About a month-and-a-half after Tendulkar broke the shackles and hit his first ODI century, he scored his second in the format. This time it was at home against New Zealand in Vodadara.

It was a World Series match, with West Indies being the third team in the tournament. India went on to win the title again as Tendulkar starred with the bat.

After getting his first ODI ton, he had got three consecutive ducks before scoring an 8. He would have been under some degree of pressure heading into the New Zealand clash but he bounced back in style with a well-paced knock.

New Zealand won the toss and posted a total of 269/4. The visitors would’ve fancied their chances at the halfway mark, but India went on to complete a seven-wicket victory.

Tendulkar scored 115 runs off 136 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, as India finished with 271/3 in 48.1 overs. It was his first ODI century in India and the first of many centuries in successful run-chases.

No 10: 105 vs West Indies, Jaipur, November 11, 1994 (ODI #3)

Tendulkar’s third ODI ton came just two weeks after his second. Between those two knocks, he scored four consecutive half-centuries.

It was a five-match series between India and West Indies, and in the final game, Tendulkar helped the hosts complete a 4-1 win.

Opting to bat first, India finished with a total of 259/5. Vinod Kambli scored a 64-ball 66 at No 3 but it was Tendulkar’s ton at the top of the order that held the innings together. The Master Blaster showed remarkable restraint and scored 105 runs off 134 balls with 10 fours and no six.

India then bowled out the West Indies for 254 in 49 overs to complete a five-run victory.

Tendulkar was just 21 years old at that time but had registered three ODI tons within two months and was the mainstay in the Indian batting order.

No 11: 179 vs West Indies, Nagpur, December 1-5, 1994 (Test #8)

When West Indies toured India in late 1994, they were no longer the fearsome side that had ruled the roost in world cricket through the late 1970s and 80s. For India, though, this was still a major challenge considering their own standing at the time. The series was also pitting Tendulkar and Brian Lara against each other for the first time in Test cricket. Having scored 375 against England earlier that year -- the highest individual score in Test cricket till then -- Lara had a genuine claim to be considered the best batsman in the world.

It was Tendulkar who won the personal battle in that series though. After scoring 34 and 85 in the opening Test in Mumbai, he hit 179 against an attack led by Courtney Walsh in the first innings of the second Test in Nagpur. He backed that up with a contribution of 54 in the second innings of the Test, which ended in a draw.

Tendulkar ended the series as the second-highest run-getter with 402 runs at an average of 67, behind West Indies left-hander Jimmy Adams who frustrated the Indian bowlers with his pad play for a total of 520 runs. Lara could only manage 198 runs in three Tests at an average of 33.

No 12: 112* vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, April 9, 1995 (ODI #4)

It was the Asia Cup and India needed a win against Sri Lanka to reach the final. They had lost to Pakistan in their previous game, having defeated Bangladesh in the tournament opener. The match was at Sharjah and as expected, Tendulkar stepped up in a must-win game.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first but could only manage a total of 202/9. India had been impressive with the ball but they weren’t done yet and delivered an even more emphatic performance with the bat.

While Manoj Prabhakar scored 60 off 79 as the other opener, Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 112 off 107 balls. He was at his fluent best and hit 15 fours and a six in his innings.

India finished with 206/2 in just 33.1 overs to complete an eight-wicket win. They went on to win the final as well with another eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

This was Tendulkar’s first ton in Sharjah. He would go on to score six more at what was one of his happiest hunting grounds.

Part 2: 1996-1998

No 13: 127* vs Kenya, Cuttack, February 18, 1996 (ODI #5)

Tendulkar holds the record, among many others, for the most runs in men’s ODI World Cups. Along with Rohit Sharma, he also has the record for most centuries in the tournament. And the first of those six tons came against Kenya in 1996.

It was the first match of the competition for India and they won the toss and chose to field first. Anil Kumble picked three wickets as Kenya were restricted to 199/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, India remained in cruise control as Tendulkar slammed another hundred. Along with Ajay Jadeja (53 off 85), he added a 163-run partnership for the first wicket and went on to remain unbeaten on 127 off 138 balls with 15 fours and a six. India finished with 203/3 to complete the chase in 41.5 overs.

Tendulkar ended that tournament as the highest run-scorer with 523 runs in seven innings, even as India lost to Sri Lanka in the semifinal.

No 14: 137 vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, March 2, 1996 (ODI #6)

After his ton against Kenya in India’s 1996 World Cup opener, Tendulkar registered scores of 70 and 90 against West Indies and Australia respectively. And in the fourth match, he slammed his second century of the tournament with a run-a-ball 137 against Sri Lanka.

India were asked to bat first in Delhi and went on to post a decent total of 271/3. While Manoj Prabhakar’s 36-ball 7 at the top of the order didn’t help their cause, Tendulkar hit eight fours and five sixes in his knock and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scored an unbeaten 72 off 80 at No 4.

However, Sri Lanka were solid in the chase and finished with 272/4 in 48.4 overs to complete a six-wicket win. Opener Sanath Jayasuriya hit 79 off 76 while Hashan Tillakaratne was not out on 70 off 98.

No 15: 100 vs Pakistan, Singapore, April 5, 1996 (ODI #7)

It was the Singer Cup, with Sri Lanka being the third team in the tournament, and India went on to lose against Pakistan by eight wickets.

Asked to bat first, India could only manage a total of 226/8 in 47.1 overs. Tendulkar got his first century against Pakistan in this game but his 100 off 111 balls, with nine fours and a six, wasn’t enough to help India avoid defeat.

Sanjay Manjrekar scored 41 at No 5 but there was precious little from the other batters.

Pakistan were dominant in the chase with Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail leading the way. Anwar smashed 74 off 49 while skipper Sohail remained unbeaten on 76 off 89 to bag the player of the match award. Pakistan finished their innings on 190/2 in 28 overs after a revised target was set for them.

No 16: 118 vs Pakistan, Sharjah, April 15, 1996 (ODI #8)

India were competing in the Sharjah Cup along with Pakistan and South Africa. Tendulkar wasn’t off to a good start in the tournament and registered scores of 1 and 2 in the first two games. But he bounced back in style by scoring 118 off 140 in the third match against Pakistan.

India lost the wicket of Vikram Rathour early after winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu went on to post a mammoth 231-run partnership for the second wicket. Tendulkar hit eight fours and two sixes in his innings, while Sidhu scored 101 off 117 with three fours and as many sixes.

India finished with a total of 305/5 before bowling out Pakistan for 277 in 46.1 overs to complete a 28-run victory. Tendulkar even picked the wickets of Basit Ali and Saqlain Mushtaq and was declared the player of the match for his all-round effort.

No 17: 122 vs England, Birmingham, June 6-9, 1996 (Test #9)

Six years after his maiden Test century, Tendulkar returned to England for a three-Test series. The tour was in the aftermath of the 1996 World Cup, where India made a painstaking semi-final exit against Sri Lanka despite Tendulkar's exploits in the tournament.

That India toured England in the first half of the summer — Pakistan followed in the second half — was illustrative of the team's inferior standing back then.

While Tendulkar was out for 24 in the first innings, he expectedly made up in India's second innings with an imperious 122 off just 177 deliveries. It couldn't save India from an eight-wicket defeat though as the rest of the batters simply succumbed to the early-season swing of Chris Lewis, Dominic Cork and Alan Mullally.

No 18: 177 vs England, Nottingham, July 4-9, 1996 (Test #10)

Between Tendulkar's 122 in the first Test in Birmingham and 177 in the third Test in Nottingham, much had changed. The spectacular debuts of Sourav Ganguly (131) and Rahul Dravid (95) in the second Test at Lord's suddenly enthused hope that Tendulkar wouldn't have to carry the responsibility of the batting unit entirely on his shoulders. The third Test reinforced that belief as Tendulkar shared a 255-run partnership with Ganguly for the third wicket.

While Ganguly scored 136 — his second century on the trot — Tendulkar top-scored with 177. Dravid also scored 84 as India piled up 521 in the first innings. In response, England's total of 564 all but ensured that the match would end in a tame draw.

No 19: 110 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, August 28, 1996 (ODI #9)

Tendulkar scored 13 international centuries as India’s captain, and the first of those knocks came against Sri Lanka in a World Series match in 1996.

Australia and Zimbabwe were the other teams in the tournament, with India playing hosts Sri Lanka in their first game.

Opting to bat first, India rode on Tendulkar’s brilliance to post a somewhat respectable total. The Master Blaster scored nearly half the team’s runs as India finished with 226/5 in 50 overs.

Tendulkar’s 110 off 138 balls was studded with five fours and a six. Mohammad Azharuddin scored 58 batting at No 4 as three of India’s batters were run out, including Tendulkar.

In reply, Sri Lanka cruised to victory thanks to Sanath Jayasuriya’s onslaught. The left-handed opener smashed an unbeaten 120 off 128 and posted a 129-run opening stand with Romesh Kaluwitharana (53 off 65). The hosts finished with 230/1 in 44.2 overs.

No 20: 114 vs South Africa, Mumbai, December 14, 1996 (ODI #10)

It had been 13 ODIs since Tendulkar had scored a century. He had got five half-centuries in the meantime but the three-figure mark was eluding him. However, the wait ended in the only ODI during South Africa’s 1996 tour of India.

And to make the occasion even sweeter, the hundred came at Tendulkar’s home ground – the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was his first international ton at the venue.

Electing to bat first, it was the Tendulkar show for India as he scored 114 runs (126 balls) in his team’s total of 267/6. Tendulkar showed great composure during his innings and hit 14 fours but not a single six. He raised his arms in celebration after getting to the three-figure mark but didn’t take off his helmet.

Ajay Jadeja was the second-highest scorer in the innings with an unbeaten 54 at No 5.

Venkatesh Prasad then led the way with the ball by picking a four-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 193 in 46 overs to complete a 74-run victory.

No 21: 169 vs South Africa, Cape Town, January 2-6, 1997 (Test #11)

Among the 51 tons that Tendulkar racked up during his magnificent Test career, this is an innings that is still easily recalled. In the New Year's Test in 1997, India were confronting a familiarly bleak situation at 58/5 after South Africa scored 529/7 declared in their first innings. Instead of folding meekly though, Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin counter-attacked in stunning fashion, producing a storied partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket that allowed India to reach a respectable 359.

For context, the third-highest score in India's innings after Tendulkar's 169 and Azharuddin's 115 was Sourav Ganguly's 23. Javagal Srinath was the only other batter to reach double figures.

As much as the hundreds mattered, it was the manner in which the runs came that dazzled viewers. Tendulkar took just 254 balls for his 169 while Azharuddin blazed his way to 115 in 110 deliveries.

No 22: 104 vs Zimbabwe, Benoni, February 9, 1997 (ODI #11)

Tendulkar wasn’t having the best time with the bat in the tri-series involving hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe during India’s tour in 1997. In the first five matches of the series, he registered scores of 0, 6, 1, 14 and 41. But in the sixth game, he bounced back with a ton versus Zimbabwe.

India won the toss and opted to field first. Skipper Alistair Campbell scored 86 but three-fors by Javagal Srinath and Sunil Joshi helped restrict Zimbabwe to 240/8 in 50 overs.

Tendulkar took over from there as he hit a 97-ball 104 with eight fours and a six at the top of the order. Ajay Jadeja scored an unbeaten 56 at No 5 as India finished with 241/4 in 39.2 overs to bag a six-wicket win.

No 23: 117 vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, May 14, 1997 (ODI #12)

It was the Independence Cup in 1997 with India hosting Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. India were up against the Kiwis in their tournament opener and claimed an emphatic eight-wicket win thanks to their skipper’s heroics.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, New Zealand could only manage a total of 220/9 in their 50 overs as Sunil Joshi and Robin Singh picked two wickets apiece for the hosts.

In reply, Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (62 off 87) put on a massive 169-run partnership for the first wicket. The Master Blaster went on to score 117 runs off 137 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes to bag the player of the match award. India finished with 221/2 in 42.3 overs as Rahul Dravid (21*) and Vinod Kambli (4*) remained unbeaten.

No 24: 143 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, August 2-6, 1997 (Test #12)

After tours to South Africa and West Indies, where they tasted little success as a team, Tendulkar and India may have felt a sigh of relief to be touring the neighbouring country. In West Indies, the Indians had to face the ignominy of being 81 all out in pursuit of 120 at Barbados.

In the first innings of the Colombo Test, Tendulkar hit 143 as India scored 537/8 declared on a batting featherbed. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin also scored centuries. Given the heap of runs that they scored, the visitors would have been expecting to put the Sri Lankan batters under immense pressure. They wouldn't have been prepared for what followed as Sri Lanka compiled a world-record score of 952/6 declared. The match predictably ended in a dull draw.

No 25: 139 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, August 9-13, 1997 (Test #13)

There was a more even contest between bat and ball in the second Test at the same venue. Sri Lanka batted first on this occasion, reaching 332 thanks to Aravinda de Silva's 146. In response, Tendulkar ensured that India gained a first-innings lead with a knock of 139. With Sourav Ganguly also scoring a century, the duo was able to put together a 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

During this time, the Sri Lankan bowling unit was gradually growing in confidence. In Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan, the hosts had two expert operators who knew how to coerce wickets in their conditions. Even though the pitches were flat, Tendulkar and Co had to work hard for their runs.

No 26: 148 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, December 3-7, 1997 (Test #14)

Shortly after India toured Sri Lanka in 1997, it was the turn of the latter to play a three-Test series here. The first two Tests, held in Mohali and Nagpur, saw Tendulkar surprisingly being dismissed for 23 and 15 respectively. When the players moved to Mumbai for the third Test, Tendulkar duly made amends with a score of 148. By now, Tendulkar and Ganguly were beginning to forge a brilliant understanding in the middle. On this occasion, Ganguly made 173 as they stitched together a stand of 256 runs for the fourth wicket.

Their dominance allowed India to compile 512 after being sent in by the Arjuna Ranatunga-led Sri Lankans. Even though India dominated the contest, however, they were unable to force a victory.

No 27: 155* vs Australia, Chennai, March 6-10, 1998 (Test #15)

This is another Tendulkar century that will remain vivid in the memory of his fans. The series was hyped up as a battle between the world's best batter and best bowler -- Tendulkar and Shane Warne -- and the ensuing contest didn't disappoint.

Tendulkar had prepared for Warne by getting leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to bowl into the scuffed-up rough from around the wicket in the build-up to the series. It underlined how seriously Tendulkar took the challenge of conquering Warne. While the blonde Australian leggie got Tendulkar caught at first slip for just 4 in the first innings, the Indian batter got his own back in India's second innings with a majestic 155* off 191 balls. When Tendulkar came out to bat, India were ahead by 44 runs. Australian captain Mark Taylor immediately went at Tendulkar with his trump card, but the No 4 batter wasn't going to allow Warne to dictate terms.

Once Tendulkar moved past fifty, Warne did go around the wicket in an effort to make use of the rough and frustrate the genius. But Tendulkar's preparation proved useful. He employed slog sweeps and pulls effortlessly to dispatch Warne into the stands time and again. Riding Tendulkar's century, India reached 418/4 declared and set Australia a target of 348. The Australians folded for 168 in the fourth innings.

No 28: 177 vs Australia, Bangalore, March 25-28, 1998 (Test #16)

Having won the first two Tests by big margins, India had already clinched the series going into the third and final Test in Bangalore.

And electing to bat after winning the toss, India seemed to be on course for a 3-0 whitewash when Tendulkar slammed an attacking 177. He consumed just 207 balls for his effort, indicating how dominant he was even in the five-day format back then.

He wouldn't hesitate before skipping down the track and launching spinners into the stands. And when the ball would drop short, he was lightning quick at moving back and cutting the ball with ferocious power.

While Tendulkar's century helped India score 424 in their first innings, Australia fought back for an eight-wicket victory.

No 29: 100 vs Australia, Kanpur, April 7, 1998 (ODI #13)

It had been 29 innings and 11 months since Tendulkar had scored an ODI ton. It was the longest such streak since he had made his first 50-over century in international cricket. He was getting starts during this period, and even notched up seven half-centuries which included three 80-plus scores, but the three-figure mark was eluding him.

However, in April 1998, he roared back to his best with three centuries against the mighty Australian team that month. The second and third of those tons became iconic (which we will talk about in a bit) and the first one came in Kanpur during a triangular series involving Zimbabwe as well.

India had beaten Australia and Zimbabwe in their first two games of the series and were up against the Aussies again. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but were restricted to just 222/9 as Ajit Agarkar claimed a four-wicket haul.

In reply, India enjoyed another big opening partnership between Sourav Ganguly (72 off 104) and an ultra-aggressive Tendulkar, who scored 100 runs off 89 balls with five fours and seven sixes. The duo added 175 runs for the first wicket as India finished with 223/4 in 44.3 overs to seal a six-wicket victory.

No 30: 143 vs Australia, Sharjah, April 22, 1998 (ODI #14)

He played countless world class knocks, broke nearly every record there was in the game, but if there is one Tendulkar knock in ODI cricket that is rated the highest, it is perhaps this one – The Desert Storm.

India, Australia and New Zealand were competing in the Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah. India defeated New Zealand in the tournament opener, then lost to Australia and the Kiwis, and were in a tough position heading into their last league game against the Aussies with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Australia chose to bat first and posted a daunting total of 284/7 as Michael Bevan cracked an unbeaten century in the middle order. Steve Waugh and Co had already secured a spot in the final and India needed a special effort with the bat to edge out New Zealand and earn the right to compete in the title clash.

Tendulkar was off to a slow start in his innings and got just four runs off 16 deliveries. But he cut loose from thereon and raced to a half-century. However, the proceedings were then interrupted as a sandstorm hit the Sharjah stadium, When play resumed, the revised target for India was 276 in 46 overs. But more importantly, they needed to score 237 runs to qualify for the final.

The cricketing world was then treated to what can be described as a divine knock by Tendulkar. He batted like a man possessed and hit the Aussies all around the park. He brought up his century in the 39th over and took India past the qualification mark of 237 in the 43rd over. But he wanted more, he wanted to take India past the finish line and claim victory in the match.

However, he was dismissed for 143 off 141, with nine fours and five sixes, as Australia went on to win by 26 runs. It was, and still is, one of the greatest knocks the world has ever seen. But Tendulkar wasn’t done yet. He had unfinished business with Australia, which he went on to complete two nights later.

No 31: 134 vs Australia, Sharjah, April 24, 1998 (ODI #15)

It was the final of the Coca-Cola Cup between India and Australia and all eyes were on Tendulkar. The Master Blaster had almost single-handedly driven his team to the final. He was batting like a dream. The stage was set for him to dazzle again. And dazzle he did.

India won the toss this time and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin opted to field first. Australia went on to post another formidable total of 272/9, with captain Steve Waugh and Darren Lehmann scoring 70 runs each.

The pressure was on and India needed Tendulkar to lead from the front with the bat again, and he didn’t disappoint. The right-hander took the likes of Damien Fleming, Michael Kasprowicz, Shane Warne, Tom Moody and the Waugh brothers to the cleaners for the second time in two games.

This time, Tendulkar smashed 134 runs off 131 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. India finished with 275/4 in 48.3 overs to bag a six-wicket win and clinch the series. The superstar opener was, of course, declared the player of the match and series.

No 32: 100* vs Kenya, Kolkata, May 31, 1998 (ODI #16)

It was a triangular series again, and this time India were competing against Kenya and Bangladesh. The hosts won their first three matches in the competition but suffered a surprising defeat in the fourth game against Kenya.

Three days later, though, the two teams faced-off again, this time in the final, and India emerged on top thanks to the Tendulkar show.

Kenya won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 196 in 46.3 overs. Hitesh Modi scored 71 runs for the visitors while Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar picked four and three wickets respectively for India.

Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (36) then added a 77-run partnership for the first wicket before Ajay Jadeja scored an unbeaten 50 at No 3. Tendulkar remained not out on 100 runs off 103 deliveries, with 13 fours, and won the player of the match award. It was his first international century at the hallowed Eden Gardens.

India finished with 191/7 in just 35 overs to complete a nine-wicket win and claim the series.

No 33: 128 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, July 7, 1998 (ODI #17)

Another final, another match-winning ton by Tendulkar. And it had added significance this time as he equalled West Indies legend Desmond Haynes’s record of most ODI centuries.

It was Sri Lanka and New Zealand competing with India in the Nidahas Trophy. India had a rather interesting path to the final, they won one and lost one match against the hosts, while two of their games were abandoned and two had no results.

In the final against Sri Lanka, India opted to bat first and were powered by a mammoth 252-run opening stand between Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. While the left-hander scored 109 off 136, the right-hander got 128 off 131 with eight fours and two sixes.

India would have been confident at the break having posted 307/6, but the match ended up seeing a close finish.

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start in the chase before Aravinda de Silva took over and slammed 105 off 94 balls. The match went to the last over but it was India who emerged victorious as the hosts were bowled out for 301 in 49.3 overs. Ajit Agarkar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/53.

No 34: 127* vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, September 26, 1998 (ODI #18)

This was a historic century for Tendulkar and Indian cricket as he went past Desmond Haynes to bag the record for most ODI centuries. He was just 25 years old at the time. The legend never let go of his lead from here, and retired with 49 tons in the 50-over format, a record that stands to date.

During the 1998 tour of Zimbabwe, India had a forgettable outing with the red ball as they lost the only Test that was played. But in the preceding three-match ODI series, they came out on top 2-1 with Tendulkar bagging the player of the series award.

In the first ODI, India won the toss and chose to field first. The hosts struggled to get partnerships going and were bowled out for 213 in 50 overs, with Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh claiming three wickets apiece.

Sourav Ganguly perished early in the chase but Tendulkar got together with Rahul Dravid (64) to add a match-winning 180-run stand for the second wicket. India finished with 216/2 in 42.2 overs to secure an eight-wicket win, with Tendulkar hitting 13 fours and a six to remain unbeaten on 127 off 130.

No 35: 141 vs Australia, Dhaka, October 28, 1998 (ODI #19)

It was the International Cup, which was billed as the ‘Mini World Cup’ and was essentially a version of the Champions Trophy that is played today.

India were up against Australia in their first match of the tournament, which was also a quarter-final, and were in a serious spot of bother at 8/2 after being asked to bat first at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

However, Tendulkar came to the rescue yet again with a sublime knock. He counterattacked brilliantly and scored 141 off 128, with 13 fours and three sixes, to help India post a solid total of 307/8. Rahul Dravid (48) and Ajay Jadeja (71) were the other key contributors in the innings.

Tendulkar wasn’t done, though, and starred for India with the ball as well. He ran through Australia’s lower middle-order and picked the wickets of Steve Waugh, Michael Bevan, Damien Martyn and Brad Young to return with excellent figures of 4/38.

Mark Waugh batted well at the top of the order and scored 74, while Ricky Ponting got 41 at No 3, but none of the other batters could kick on and Australia were bowled out for 263 in 48.1 overs

No 36: 118* vs Zimbabwe, Sharjah, November 8, 1998 (ODI #20)

India were competing along with Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy in Sharjah. They defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets and five balls to spare in the tournament opener, and were up again Zimbabwe in their second game.

Azharuddin won the toss and opted to field first. India bowled with discipline and cleaned up the Zimbabwe innings for 196 runs, with Anil Kumble, Nikhil Chopra and Sunil Joshi picking two wickets each.

It turned out to be a Tendulkar special once again as he smashed an unbeaten 118 runs off 112 deliveries, with 14 fours and two sixes. He added a 62-run opening partnership with Sourav Ganguly (28) and a 92-run stand with Azharuddin (28) for the third wicket.

India finished with 197/3 in 40.4 overs to bag a seven-wicket victory.

No 37: 124* vs Zimbabwe, Sharjah, November 13, 1998 (ODI #21)

After the aforementioned ton in the 1998 Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe, Tendulkar was quiet in the next two games of the tournament and could only manage scores of 18 and 11. But then came the final against Zimbabwe, and yet again, he slammed a match-winning century.

India won the toss and opted to field first again and Zimbabwe were restricted to 196 runs again, only this time they weren’t bowled out but lost nine wickets. Javagal Srinath led the way with the ball for India and picked 3/40.

In reply, India were utterly dominant as Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly powered them to a 10-wicket win. Ganguly showed more restraint and was not out on 63 runs off 90 balls, but the Master Blaster was at his destructive best. Tendulkar smashed 124 runs off just 92 deliveries, with 12 fours and six sixes, as Henry Olonga and Co were taken to the cleaners. The right-hander was declared the player of the match and the series for his efforts.

No 38: 113 vs New Zealand, Wellington, December 26-30, 1998 (Test #17)

Tendulkar's most prolific year in ODI cricket was 1998, racking up a record 1894 runs. He didn't play many Tests that year, but ended it in memorable fashion with a knock of 113 against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

After India were bowled out for 208 in the first innings, conceding a 144-run lead, the visitors needed a few of their batters to step up in their second essay and challenge the Kiwis. Tendulkar duly stepped up with a 151-ball 113. India scored 356 as a result, giving New Zealand a target of 213. While New Zealand reached home with four wickets in hand, they would have had it a lot easier if not for Tendulkar's contribution.

Part 3: 1999-2001

No 39: 136 vs Pakistan, Chennai, January 28-31, 1999 (Test #18)

Many stirring chapters can be written on Tendulkar's century in the fourth innings of the iconic Test between India and Pakistan at Chepauk in 1999. In a match that will go down as one of the greatest ever, Tendulkar produced a knock of equally great significance. Chasing 271 in the fourth innings, India were 6/2 when Tendulkar arrived at the crease.

In the oppressive heat and humidity of Chennai, Tendulkar negotiated the challenge of a formidable Pakistan attack superbly to take India to the cusp of victory. Towards the latter stages of his innings though, he was battling cramps and back spasms. With India needing 17 runs and four wickets in hand, a tired shot against Saqlain Mushtaq resulted in his dismissal, Wasim Akram seemingly waiting for an eternity to catch the ball at mid-off.

The next three Indian wickets fell for just four runs as Pakistan clinched a 12-run victory. The sporting Chepauk crowd gave the Pakistanis a standing ovation at the end of the game. A tearful Tendulkar, though, was unable to come to terms with the disappointment. He won the Player of the Match award despite being on the losing side but chose to stay back in the dressing room during the presentation.

No 40: 124* vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, February 24-28, 1999 (Test #19)

In the second game of the Asian Test Championship against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Tendulkar made the most of excellent batting conditions. He scored a 54-ball 53 in India's first innings total of 518/7 declared. In their second innings, he remained unbeaten on 124 after playing 235 deliveries.

With both teams racking up the runs though, the match ended in a tame draw. It was in sharp contrast to the preceding three Tests that India played in quick succession against Pakistan, where each of the matches produced a decisive outcome.

No 41: 140* vs Kenya, Bristol, May 23, 1999 (ODI #22)

This was another significant century in Tendulkar’s career, for it came just days after his father died.

India were off to a poor start in the 1999 ODI World Cup in England. They lost their first match of the tournament to South Africa and needed to get back on track with victories in the next two games against Zimbabwe and Kenya.

But before the Zimbabwe game, personal tragedy forced the then 26-year-old to return to India. The Indian team, which was heavily reliant on Tendulkar those days, lost the match to Zimbabwe and was staring at the exit door in the World Cup.

Tendulkar, however, showed immense courage and returned to England in time for the third game against Kenya.

Asked to bat first, India were 90/2 in 20.5 overs. Tendulkar was batting in the middle order then and came to the crease at No 4. The Bristol crowd gave him a warm applause and he went on to treat them with a special knock, and then raise his bat to the heavens to salute his father.

Rahul Dravid, who scored an unbeaten 104 off 109 at No 3, and Tendulkar put together an unbroken partnership of 237 runs for the third wicket. The Master Blaster was not out on 140 off 101 with 16 fours and three sixes.

India posted a massive total of 329/2 before restricting Kenya to 235/7 to complete a 94-run win. Tendulkar was declared the player of the match.

No 42: 120 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, August 29, 1999 (ODI #23)

It was the Aiwa Cup with India, Australia and hosts Sri Lanka in competition. Tendulkar was back as captain but India were having a horrid run in the series as they lost their first three matches – two against Australia and one against Sri Lanka.

In their last match, they faced Sri Lanka again and posted a 23-run win (D/L method) but it wasn’t enough to take them to the final.

Asked to bat first, Tendulkar, who was back at the top of the order, scored 120 runs from 141 deliveries with 11 fours and two sixes. Sourav Ganguly hit a 72-ball 85 at No 4 as India finished with 296/4.

Sri Lanka got a 105-run opening stand but India fought back well to restrict the hosts to 247/9 in 42 overs.

No 43: 126* vs New Zealand, Mohali, October 10-14, 1999 (Test #20)

In the first innings of this Test, India were surprisingly shot out for 83. Seamer Dion Nash inflicted maximum damage with figures of 6/27 in 11 overs. It is difficult to even salvage a draw from such a position, but India managed to do so thanks to Tendulkar and Dravid's hundreds in the second innings. Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 126 while Dravid hit 144 as India scored 505/3 declared in their second innings. Each of the Indian batters passed fifty.

Chasing 374 in the fourth innings, New Zealand were 251/7 when the two teams settled for a draw.

No 44: 217 vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, October 29-November 2, 1999 (Test #21)

A tad surprising perhaps, but it was 10 years into his Test career that Tendulkar brought up his maiden double ton in international cricket. Unlike Brian Lara, Tendulkar's rival for the tag of the best batsman in the 1990s, the Indian batting maestro was unable to rack up 'daddy hundreds' in the first half of his career.

He finally broke the hoodoo against New Zealand, hitting 217 off only 344 balls in the first innings of the third Test in Ahmedabad. Sadagoppan Ramesh and Sourav Ganguly also brought up their centuries in India's first innings.

The hosts were unable to push for a victory though as New Zealand batted out 95 overs while losing only two wickets in the fourth innings to ensure a draw.

No 45: 186* vs New Zealand, Hyderabad, November 8, 1999 (ODI #24)

Another unforgettable knock by the Master Blaster. More than a decade before he became the first man to hit an ODI double century, he registered what would go down as the second-highest ODI score of his career.

This match is also remembered for the sensational 331-run partnership between Tendulkar and Dravid – which was the highest stand for any wicket in ODI cricket at that time.

New Zealand toured India for three Tests and five ODIs in 1999. The hosts won the Test series 1-0, while the ODI series was locked at 2-2heading into the final match of the tour.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth ODI. Sourav Ganguly fell early but from 10/1 in 1.4 overs, Tendulkar and Dravid got together for one of the most memorable partnerships in cricket history. Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 186 off 150 with 20 fours and three sixes, while Dravid scored a run-a-ball 153 – which remained his highest ODI score.

India posted a mammoth total of 376/2 before bowling out the Kiwis for 202 in 33.1 overs to bag a 174-run win.

No 46: 116 vs Australia, Melbourne, December 26-30, 1999 (Test #22)

Few things clicked for India on this tour of Australia. They were hammered by the Aussies in each of the three Tests, the victory margins being 285 runs, 180 runs, and an innings and 141 runs. Tendulkar, however, ensured his individual standards didn't drop.

In the second Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring 116 in the first innings and 52 in the second. His century came in a total of 238, clearly not enough to challenge Australia's score of 405. The second-highest score in India's first innings was 31 by Sourav Ganguly.

No 47: 122 vs South Africa, Vadodara, March 17, 2000 (ODI #25)

After 14 ODI innings without a ton, this was Tendulkar crossing the three-figure mark for the first time after the turn of the millennium.

South Africa swept the Test series 2-0 before India won two of the first three ODIs in the five-match series. The fourth ODI ended up being a thriller, and it was Tendulkar’s century that guided India towards the finish line.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first in Vadodara. Gary Kirsten (72) and Jacques Kallis (81) stuck in and took their team to 282/5. In reply, Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (87) put on a 153-run opening stand but once the latter was dismissed, India didn’t get any worthwhile contribution apart from Mohammad Azharuddin’s 39 at No 4.

Eventually, it was Tendulkar’s 122 off 138, with 12 fours, that took the hosts home. He got out in the 46th over as India finished with 283/6 in 49.5 overs.

No 48: 101 vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, October 20, 2000 (ODI #26)

It was the Champions Trophy with India competing alongside Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

Sourav Ganguly was the captain now and he won the toss and opted to bat first. Tendulkar fought a lone battle and got out in the 47th over, finishing with 101 runs off 140 deliveries, with three fours and a six, to help his team get to 224/8. Four of the eight Indian wickets that fell were run-outs. The second-highest individual score in the innings was 35 by Robin Singh. No other batter even got to 20.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at 21/2 but finished with 225/5 in 43.5 overs.

No 49: 122 vs Zimbabwe, Delhi, November 18-22, 2000 (Test #23)

This was a period in international cricket when Zimbabwe couldn't be construed as lightweight opponents. Andy Flower was in irresistible form, scoring a mountain of runs against India's bowlers.

So when India batted in their first innings, they were responding to Zimbabwe's total of 422/9 declared. The hosts came up with a solid riposte thanks to Tendulkar's 122 and Rahul Dravid's 200. Once India scored 458/4 declared to overtake Zimbabwe's total, the pressure was on the visitors. The Heath Streak-led team was bowled out for 225 in its second innings, enabling India to chase down 190 for the loss of just three wickets and take a 1-0 series lead.

No 50: 201* vs Zimbabwe, Nagpur, November 25-29, 2000 (Test #24)

Roughly a year after his maiden double ton in Test cricket, Tendulkar added to his tally with an unbeaten 201 against Zimbabwe. The milestone was on one of the most placid surfaces though. Tendulkar's double ton aside, Rahul Dravid and Shiv Sunder Das scored 162 and 110 respectively. With India compiling 609/6 declared in their first innings, the Zimbabweans needed to respond.

While Grant Flower's unbeaten 106 helped Zimbabwe reach 382 in their first innings, it was in their second innings that they really flourished. Andy, the senior Flower, thwarted the Indian bowlers with an unbeaten 232 on a pitch that didn't deteriorate over the five days. The match ended in a draw. It's not often that Tendulkar is overshadowed with the bat, but Andy Flower probably managed to do so on this occasion.

No 51: 146 vs Zimbabwe, Jodhpur, December 8, 2000 (ODI #27)

Zimbabwe toured India in late 2000 for two Tests and five ODIs, with the hosts winning the Test series 1-0 and the ODIs 4-1. The only game that the visitors won was the third ODI, which also saw a Tendulkar century.

In terms of India’s batting in that third ODI, it was a familiar story as the Master Blaster did the heavy lifting. Sourav Ganguly won the toss and opted to bat first but the majority of the top order batters walked back with single digit scores.

While Tendulkar smashed 146 off 153, with 15 fours and two sixes, Zaheer Khan’s 11-ball 32* at No 10 propelled the team to 283/8.

It ended up being a thrilling match in Jodhpur as the Flower brothers – Andy and Grant – helped Zimbabwe win with one wicket and one ball to spare. Andy hit 77 off 106 while Grant scored 70 off 94 as they added a 158-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

No 52: 126 vs Australia, Chennai, March 18-22, 2001 (Test #25)

While VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid achieved immortal status after their 376-run partnership in the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tendulkar played his part in India's epoch-defining series victory by making 126 in the third Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium — one of his most favourite venues. His innings paved the way for India to claim a 110-run first innings lead.

The surface was probably the best to bat on during India's first innings, and Tendulkar duly capitalised to produce a crucial knock.

After missing out on a three-figure score in the first two Tests in Mumbai and Kolkata, Tendulkar must have been itching to come to the fore. He did, capping off a 2-1 series win.

No 53: 139 vs Australia, Indore, March 31, 2001 (ODI #28)

This was that famous Australian tour of India when the hosts fought back in Kolkata and Chennai to win the Test series. The two teams played a five-match ODI series after that and in the third game, Tendulkar registered another century.

This was no ordinary ton, though, as the legend completed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in this game.

Australia won the toss and opted to field first. India lost the wicket of Rahul Dravid early but Tendulkar and VVS Laxman (83 off 88) went on to add a 199-run stand for the second wicket. The Master Blaster didn’t hit a single six in his innings but smashed 19 fours in his 125-ball 139.

India posted a formidable total of 299/8 before delivering an impressive bowling performance to clean up the Australian for 181 in 35.5 overs.

No 54: 122* vs West Indies, Harare, July 4, 2001 (ODI #29)

Zimbabwe hosted India and West Indies for the Coca-Cola Cup in 2001. Tendulkar played a key role as India won their first three matches in the tournament – two against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies – to book their spot in the final.

Their fourth game, a dead rubber, was versus the West Indies, and it saw the Master Blaster hit an unbeaten ton in a run chase.

Sourav Ganguly won the toss in Harare and elected to field first. Daren Ganga and Wavell Hinds hit half-centuries but West Indies could only manage 229/5.

In reply, Ganguly (62 off 87) and Tendulkar put on a 133-run partnership for the first wicket to put the visitors in the driver’s seat. India slowed down thereafter but finished with 230/4 in 48.1 overs to complete a six-wicket win.

Tendulkar batted through with 122 runs from 131 deliveries, with 12 fours and a six.

No 55: 101 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, October 5, 2001 (ODI #30)

It was the opening match of a triangular series between India, Kenya and hosts South Africa.

Tendulkar had been out of action for two months but wasted little time in getting back to form.

South Africa put India in to bat first and the visitors got another big opening stand thanks to Ganguly and Tendulkar. The duo added 193 runs for the first wicket as Ganguly slammed a 126-ball 127. Tendulkar wasn’t his explosive self this time and finished with 101 runs from 129 deliveries with nine fours and no six.

India put a decent total of 279/5 but the hosts managed to chase it down with six wickets and 10 balls to spare. Kirsten opened the innings and batted through for a brilliant 133* off 155.

No 56: 146 vs Kenya, Paarl, October 24, 2001 (ODI #31)

Sourav Ganguly and Co were up against Kenya in their sixth game of the triangular series and needed a win to set up a final versus South Africa. And they ended up getting the job done in emphatic fashion.

Opting to bat first, Tendulkar and Ganguly posted a mammoth 258-run partnership for the first wicket. The left-hander hit a 124-ball 111, while the Master Blaster scored 146 runs off 132 deliveries with 17 fours.

India finished with 351/3, as Virender Sehwag smashed a 23-ball 55* at No 3, before restricting Kenya to 165/5 to complete a 186-run win.

No 57: 155 vs South Africa, Bloemfontein, November 3-6, 2001 (Test #26)

While the series in South Africa in 2001 ended in agony for Tendulkar after ball-tampering allegations were levelled on him and five other India players, resulting in the third Test becoming an unofficial game, he began the tour with a first-innings ton in Bloemfontein.

Sent in to bat by the hosts, India were sinking at 68/4 when Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag got together. Sehwag was playing his first Test, but it didn't seem so as the two players matched each other stroke for stroke. Sehwag had idolised Tendulkar while growing up, and there was more than a shade of the Little Master in the former's shot-making.

They stitched together a 220-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While Sehwag scored 105 off 173 balls, Tendulkar hit 155 in 184 balls. That Tendulkar scored runs quicker than Sehwag was not something that anybody could manage for the rest of the Delhi player's career.

Despite their centuries, South Africa were too strong in Bloemfontein, clinching a nine-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the series.

No 58: 103 vs England, Ahmedabad, December 11-15, 2001 (Test #27)

During this home series, England captain Nasser Hussain attempted to frustrate Tendulkar by employing left-arm spinner Ashley Giles from over the wicket. While England may have succeeded in slowing down Tendulkar's scoring rate, they weren't able to keep a check on his runs. He scored 88 in the first Test in Mohali before making 103 in the first innings of the second Test in Ahmedabad.

Responding to England's first innings total of 407, Tendulkar's 103 helped India reach 291. The only other notable contribution for the hosts was VVS Laxman's 75. The match ended in a draw as India, who were set a target of 374, reached 198/3 after 97 overs in the fourth innings.

Part 4: 2002-2007

No 59: 176 vs Zimbabwe, Nagpur, February 21-25, 2002 (Test #28)

After touring India for a three-Test series in 2000, Zimbabwe returned for two Tests in 2002.

After Zimbabwe scored 287 in the first innings of the first Test, India responded with a mammoth 570/7 declared, which gave them a lead of 283 runs. While Shiv Sunder Das and Sanjay Bangar contributed centuries, it was Tendulkar who was India's top-scorer. Despite looking a tad troubled by left-arm spinner Ray Price, he scored 176 off 316 balls before being eventually dismissed by Price.

The knock allowed India to clinch victory by an innings and 101 runs, with Anil Kumble winning the Player of the Match award for match figures of 9/145.

No 60: 117 vs West Indies, Port of Spain, April 19-23, 2002 (Test #29)

Tendulkar's 117 against West Indies in Trinidad was his 29th Test hundred, drawing him level with the legendary Sir Don Bradman. After scoring 79 in the drawn Test in Guyana — the first of the four-match series — the hundred proved pivotal in India clinching a 37-run victory. Laxman's contribution was equally crucial. He hit an unbeaten 69 in the first innings and then made 74 in a total of 218 in the second innings.

The series ended disappointingly for Tendulkar though. He was out for 0 and 8 in Barbados and registered another duck in the final Test at St John's in Antigua.

No 61: 105* vs England, Chester-le-Street, July 4, 2002 (ODI #32)

The 2002 NatWest Series was one of the most iconic triumphs for India in ODI cricket. India began that tournament with a loss against hosts England before defeating Sri Lanka. In their fourth game, they faced England again, and Tendulkar delivered an unbeaten ton.

Sourav Ganguly won the toss and opted to bat first but was dismissed for a duck off the first ball of the match. Tendulkar walked to the crease at No 4 with India’s score being 48/2. The visitors needed partnerships and they got just that as the Master Blaster settled in.

Tendulkar first put on a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rahul Dravid (82 off 117), before adding 64 runs with Yuvraj Singh (40* off 19). He remained not out on 105 off 108, with eight fours and a six, as India finished with 285/4.

However, there was no result in the contest. With England at 53/1 in 12.3 overs, rain took over and there was no play thereafter.

No 62: 113 vs Sri Lanka, Bristol, July 11, 2002 (ODI #33)

This was Tendulkar’s second century in the famous NatWest Series of 2002.

Two days before that unforgettable final (clinched by Mohammad Kaif), India faced Sri Lanka in a dead rubber. Opting to bat first, Tendulkar came to the crease at No 4 when the score was 73/2 in the 12th over. The right-hander was at his dominant best and batted till the 47th over yet again.

Tendulkar treated the Bristol crowd to his trademark drives and punches to score a 102-ball 113, with 12 fours and a six. His effort powered India to a formidable total of 304 as Ashish Nehra was the last batter to be dismissed off the final ball of the innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in a promising position at 96/1 in the 13th over as Marvan Atapattu (53) and Kumar Sangakkara (66) put up a fight. But eventually, they were bowled out for 241 in 44.1 overs as the Indians fought back strongly.

No 63: 193 vs England, Leeds, August 22-26, 2002 (Test #30)

After a period in the 1990s when Indian cricket was notorious for its poor overseas record, the Test at Headingley in Leeds was critical in bettering the team's reputation. Sourav Ganguly took the bold call of batting first in seamer-friendly conditions, and the batting department stepped up to the plate.

The platform was set by Sanjay Bangar and Rahul Dravid, whose 177-run partnership ensured that the middle-order was shielded from facing the new ball in tough conditions. By the time Tendulkar came out to bat at No 4, India were in a comfortable position. And Tendulkar capitalised on the good work of the top-order, scoring a majestic 193 in 330 balls. He stitched together a 150-run stand with Dravid and a 249-run partnership with Ganguly.

With Dravid, Tendulkar and Ganguly scoring centuries, India racked up a mammoth total of 628/8 declared. The England batters were not up to the task. They were out for 273 in their first innings and for 309 while following on to hand the visitors victory by an innings and 46 runs.

No 64: 176 vs West Indies, Kolkata, October 30-November 3, 2002 (Test #31)

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of India's most iconic Test venues, and a number of players -- notably Mohammad Azharuddin and VVS Laxman -- enjoy enviable records there. Tendulkar, though, didn't quite score runs as prolifically at the venue as he did in other places. In 13 Tests at Eden Gardens, he aggregated 872 runs at 45.89.

It took him 11 innings to score his first century at the venue. This came against West Indies in 2002. After the visitors had gained a 139-run first-innings lead, it became imperative for India to produce a solid reply. They did so courtesy Tendulkar, who scored 176 off 298 balls with 26 fours. Laxman, who batted like an emperor at Eden Gardens, was the other centurion in India's innings as they finished on 471/8 to draw the Test.

No 65: 152 vs Namibia, Pietermaritzburg, February 23, 2003 (ODI #34)

The 2003 ODI World Cup was a memorable tournament for India as they got to the final. Tendulkar was in fine form throughout and finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 673 runs in 11 games at an average of 61.18.

Among his big scores was a 52 in India’s opener against Netherlands, 81 against Zimbabwe, 50 against England, 98 against Pakistan, 97 against Sri Lanka, and 83 against Kenya.

The only century that Tendulkar scored in the 2003 ODI World Cup was versus Namibia in India’s fourth game.

Put in to bat first, India lost the wicket of Virender Sehwag (24) in the eight over before Tendulkar and skipper Sourav Ganguly got together at the crease. The duo was dominant again and added a 244-run partnership for the second wicket. While Ganguly remained unbeaten on 112 off 119, Tendulkar smashed a 151-ball 152 with 18 fours, which ended up being his highest-ever World Cup score.

India finished 311/2 and bowled out Namibia for just 130 runs in 42.3 overs.

No 66: 100 vs Australia, Gwalior, October 26, 2003 (ODI #35)

India were hosting Australia and New Zealand in a tri-series and in the second game against the Aussies, Tendulkar cracked a ton to help his team win by 37 runs.

Opting to bat first, Tendulkar and VVS Laxman (102 off 134) stitched together a 190-run partnership for the second wicket after Virender Sehwag fell for a duck in the first over. Tendulkar scored 100 off 119 with nine fours and a six as India finished with 283/5.

In reply, got a 132-run opening stand thanks to Adam Gilchrist (83) and Matthew Hayden (47) but none of the other batters could dig in and they were restricted to 246/9 in 50 overs.

No 67: 102 vs New Zealand, Hyderabad, November 15, 2003 (ODI #36)

In the same tri-series, India had to defeat New Zealand in order to qualify for the final and they did so in style.

Electing to bat first again, India rode on centuries from Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar to post a mammoth total of 353/5. The two right-handers were in command and added a 182-run stand for the first wicket. Rahul Dravid then smashed a 22-ball 50* at No 5, with five fours and three sixes.

Tendulkar began slowly but picked up pace in style to score a 91-ball 102, with 12 fours and a six. But it was Sehwag who ended up winning the player of the match award for his 130 off 134, with 15 fours and two sixes.

New Zealand were well behind in the chase throughout and were bowled out for 208 in 47 overs.

No 68: 241* vs Australia, Sydney, January 2-6, 2004 (Test #32)

Lean patches were rare in Tendulkar's career. But he hit a trough towards the end of 2003, going 13 innings without a three-figure score. The pressure was all the more given that India were in Australia, whose bowlers stifled him with a disciplined line outside off-stump. As ever, Tendulkar stamped his class when he scored an unbeaten 241 in the New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The manner in which Tendulkar went about crafting his innings is well-documented. He exhibited tremendous patience and self-restraint, avoiding the expansive cover drive all the way through his innings. Instead, he made the Australian bowlers come to him and picked off runs on the leg side whenever the line was straighter. At the time, this was his highest score in his Test career.

India ended up declaring their first innings on 705/7, their highest total in Australia till date. It enhanced India's chances of a then unprecedented Test series win in Australia, but the hosts held on in the fourth innings to secure a drawn series.

No 69: 194* vs Pakistan, Multan, March 28-April 1, 2004 (Test #33)

In the very next Test after his double hundred versus Australia, Tendulkar made 194*. This was three months later, against Pakistan in Pakistan, significant because India were touring the neighbouring country for a Test series after 15 years. It also meant that Tendulkar was returning to the country where his international career began.

The series opener was lit up by Virender Sehwag, whose breathtaking strokeplay wowed the crowd in Multan. Sehwag became the first Indian batter to score a Test triple ton, but Tendulkar also played his part in a memorable victory -- India's first-ever on Pakistani soil.

The Test is remembered for stand-in skipper Rahul Dravid's controversial declaration with Tendulkar stranded on 194*. Six runs shy of a double century, Tendulkar probably needed another over or two to reach the milestone, but Dravid decided to declare the Indian innings shortly after tea on Day 2. It caused a bit of friction between the two players, with Tendulkar expressing his disappointment and surprise at the timing of the declaration at the end of the day's play.

No 70: 141 vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, March 16, 2004 (ODI #37)

There was incredible buzz as India set off on a full-fledged tour of Pakistan. In the tour match at the start, Tendulkar scored a 76 even as the visitors went on to lose by six wickets. But India bounced back and clinched the first ODI of the five-match series.

The second ODI was at Rawalpindi. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, with Yasir Hameed (86) and Shahid Afridi (80) putting on a 138-run opening stand. The hosts went on to post a total of 329/6.

In reply, Tendulkar was brilliant as he slammed 141 runs off 135 deliveries, with 17 fours and a six. The Master Blaster put up a valiant fight but India kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually bowled out for 317 in 48.4 overs and lost by 12 runs.

However, it ended up being a memorable tour for India as they won the ODI series 3-2 and the Tests 2-1.

No 71: 248* vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, December 10-13, 2004 (Test #34)

A year that began with Tendulkar racking up scores of 241* and 194* finished with him hitting 248* -- his highest Test score -- against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The milestone came in his penultimate Test of the year, as India cruised to victory by an innings and 140 runs.

After Bangladesh were bundled out for 184 on the opening day of the Test, Tendulkar ensured that India would need to bat only once by making a colossal score. His double ton aside, Ganguly scored 71 as India scored 526 and took a 342-run first-innings lead. The hosts were bowled out for 202 in their second innings.

No 72: 123 vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, April 12, 2005 (ODI #38)

After the aforementioned ton in Rawalpindi, Tendulkar went 13 months and 15 innings without a century in ODI cricket. He broke that patch with another splendid effort against Pakistan, who were touring India for three Tests and six ODIs.

In five of the six ODIs, Tendulkar registered single-digit scores. But in the fourth game, he scored 123 runs off 130 deliveries.

It was a 48-overs-a-side match, and India opted to bat first. Tendulkar was superb at the top of the order and struck 12 fours and two sixes in his knock. MS Dhoni (47) and Yuvraj Singh (35*) made key contributions as well as the hosts finished with a formidable total of 315/6.

However, Pakistan’s batting order fired in unison and they chased down the target off the last ball of the match – a boundary by skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (60*).

No 73: 109 vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, December 10-14, 2005 (Test #35)

By scoring 109 against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, Tendulkar went past the century tally of childhood idol Sunil Gavaskar. His 35th Test hundred also meant that he had scored more centuries than any batter in the history of Test cricket. While Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Rahul Dravid also surpassed Gavaskar's mark of 34 centuries later, nobody could catch up with Tendulkar's eventual tally of 51 hundreds.

Tendulkar was able to cross the three-figure mark in this Test against a Sri Lankan attack comprising Chaminda Vaas, Dilhara Fernando and Muttiah Muralitharan, but he was far from his best during this period. The tennis elbow injury that surfaced in early 2005 took a heavy toll on him, even leading to doubts whether this was the end of the batting maestro's career.

No 74: 100 vs Pakistan, Peshawar, February 6, 2006 (ODI #39)

Another India tour of Pakistan and again, there were three Tests followed by five ODIs.

It was in the first ODI, which Pakistan won, that Tendulkar struck a ton (he got a 95 in the third ODI too).

Asked to bat first, India lost the wicket of Virender Sehwag in the second over but Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan (65) and MS Dhoni (68) dug in. The Master Blaster scored 100 off 113 balls, with 10 fours and a six, as India got all out in 49.4 overs after scoring 328 runs.

The target for Pakistan was reduced to 305 in 47 overs and they crossed the line off the last ball of the match. Salman Butt scored 101 at the top of the order while Shoaib Malik hit a 67-ball 90 at No 3 as the hosts finished with 311/7.

No 75: 141* vs West Indies, Kuala Lumpur, September 14, 2006 (ODI #40)

This was an important century in Tendulkar’s career, He had spent six months on the sidelines due to his tennis elbow injury (he had had surgery for it in 2005 too) and there were doubts in some quarters whether he would find his best again.

India, Australia and West Indies were competing in the DLF Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Skipper Rahul Dravid won the toss and opted to bat first but was dismissed for 26. Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan (64) then added a 125-run stand for the second wicket, with the former striking 13 fours and five sixes in his brilliant knock of 141* off 148.

Unfortunately, though, Tendulkar’s effort went in vain as India’s total of 309/5 wasn’t enough. West Indies finished with 141/2 in 20 overs and won by 29 runs by D/L method.

No 76: 100* vs West Indies, Vadodara, January 31, 2007 (ODI #41)

West Indies toured India for a four-ODI series in January 2007, with the hosts emerging victorious 3-1. And in the last ODI, Tendulkar, at No 4, got a rather fortunate hundred.

Asked to bat first, India were in a decent position at 148/2 after 25 overs when Tendulkar came to the crease. Sourav Ganguly, at the top of the order, struck an 82-ball 68 and Rahul Dravid, at No 3, scored 78 off 109.

Tendulkar upped the tempo and went on to play an aggressive knock with 10 fours and a six. But he got lucky en route to his century as he was dropped in the 49th and 50th overs. With one over remaining, he needed 11 runs to complete his ton and he got there off the last ball of the innings to finish with 100* off 76.

India posted a mammoth total of 341/3 as MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 40 off 20 at No 5. West Indies were bowled out for 181 in 41.4 overs.

No 77: 101 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, May 18-22, 2007 (Test #36)

Tendulkar's struggles post-recovery from the tennis elbow are illustrated in him going 17 innings without a Test ton. His drought lasted through all of 2006 and the first few months of 2007. While Bangladesh were not the sternest of opponents, Tendulkar perhaps needed the confidence-booster of a century.

With India being reduced to 132/3 soon after Tendulkar came to the crease, he needed to put his head down and string a partnership together. He did so with Ganguly, adding 189 runs for the fourth wicket. Both Tendulkar and Ganguly made centuries as India scored 387/8 declared in their first innings.

It wasn't necessarily an innings of great quality, but it was of tremendous importance given the juncture that he was at.

No 78: 122* vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, May 25-27, 2007 (Test #37)

Having had to wait 15 months for his 36th Test ton, the 37th came swiftly. In the very next Test, Tendulkar capitalised on a middling Bangladesh attack to hit 122 off 226 balls. On a batting belter, the top three of Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer and Rahul Dravid also took full toll with impressive hundreds. It was a rare instance of each of the top four reaching the three-figure mark.

The outcome was a mammoth total of 610/3 declared after batting for 153 overs. Bangladesh were nowhere near competitive in response, getting skittled out for 118 and 253 to lose by an innings and 239 runs.

Part 5: 2008-2012

No 79: 154* vs Australia, Sydney, January 2-6, 2008 (Test #38)

In one of the most acrimonious Tests that India have played in recent memory, Tendulkar was at his vintage best. After India lost the opening Test in Melbourne by a 337-run margin, a fightback was required. Australia gained the upper hand in the initial stages of the Test by riding on Andrew Symonds's unbeaten 162 to reach 463 in their first innings. Tendulkar starred in India's reply of 532, staying unbeaten on 154 to nudge the visitors ahead in the contest. It was during Tendulkar's 129-run partnership with Harbhajan Singh that the controversy known as 'Monkeygate' erupted.

Tendulkar's innings was of outstanding quality, but the saga involving Harbhajan and Symonds dominated headlines in the aftermath.

Though Australia were behind by 69 runs at the start of their second innings, their total of 401/7 declared put the pressure back on India. In the fourth innings of the match, a combination of bad batting and dodgy umpiring resulted in India being bowled out for 210 with minutes to go for the close.

No 80: 153 vs Australia, Adelaide, January 24-28, 2008 (Test #39)

In mid-2007, Tendulkar's prolonged run of moderate scores raised questions of his future, with some critics declaring that he is no longer the player he was. But the tour of Australia allowed Tendulkar to silence his detractors. After scoring 154 not out in Sydney, he produced another special knock in Adelaide.

With the Indian players soaking in the euphoria of a victory in Perth, it was imperative that they didn't let the momentum go to waste at the Adelaide Oval. Tendulkar took the lead with an innings that propelled India to 526. On a flat pitch, it was only par for the course though. Australia responded with 563 for a slender 37-run lead.

Given the nature of the surface, the match ended in a draw. Australia clinched the four-Test series 2-1, but there were plenty of positives for Tendulkar and India to take from the series.

No 81: 117* vs Australia, Sydney, March 2, 2008 (ODI #42)

Tendulkar had gone 36 innings without an ODI hundred. He had scored 16 half-centuries during that period, six of which were 90-plus scores. And of those six 90-plus scores, there were three 99s and one 97.

He finally broke that streak with an unforgettable knock -- his first ODI century in Australia which came in the first final of India’s iconic CB Series triumph Down Under in 2008.

In reply to Australia’s 239/8, India were in a spot of bother at 87/3 after 19 overs. Until Tendulkar got together with his Mumbai state-mate Rohit Sharma (66 off 87) to add a match-winning 123-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The Master Blaster hit some glorious strokes and remained unbeaten on 117 off 120, with 10 fours, as India finished with 242/4 in 45.5 overs to register a six-wicket victory.

In the second final, too, Tendulkar scored 91 as India won by nine runs to lift the trophy.

No 82: 109 vs Australia, Nagpur, November 6-10, 2008 (Test #40)

When Australia toured in 2008 for a four-Test series, it was predictably India who enjoyed the upper hand. While the first and third Tests ended in draws, India had taken a 1-0 lead by winning the second Test in Mohali.

So going into the fourth Test in Nagpur, the Australians were playing catch-up. The hosts, now led by MS Dhoni after Anil Kumble's retirement at the end of the third Test in Delhi, did not allow the visitors a way back in thanks to Tendulkar's 109 in the first innings. The Australians simply did not have the penetration required to make serious inroads into the Indian batting line-up. Debutant off-spinner Jason Krejza did take eight wickets in the first innings, but he conceded 215 runs at an economy of 4.9 while doing so.

India clinched victory by 172 runs in the end to win the series 2-0. The Nagpur Test was the last of Sourav Ganguly's career.

No 83: 103* vs England, Chennai, December 11-15, 2008 (Test #41)

In a career replete with many extraordinary innings, he perhaps counts this as his most special hundred. This Test came in the aftermath of the terror attack on November 26 in Mumbai, Tendulkar's home city. England, who were playing an ODI series in India at the time of the attack, aborted the tour and went back home, but took the decision to then return for two Tests in December, a heartwarming gesture that touched Indian players and fans alike.

The Chepauk Test turned out to be a classic as the momentum swung to-and-fro right through the game.

Needing 387 in the fourth innings, the tone for the run chase was set by Virender Sehwag smashing 83 off 68 balls in the final session of the fourth day. Tendulkar built on the platform laid by the top-order, stitching together an unbroken partnership of 163 runs with Yuvraj Singh for the fifth wicket. He was eventually unbeaten on 103, guiding India to the highest-ever successful chase at home.

No 84: 163 vs New Zealand, Christchurch, March 8, 2009 (ODI #43)

A year after he scored his first ODI ton in Australia, Tendulkar slammed his first three-figure score in the 50-over format in New Zealand.

In the third ODI at Christchurch, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first but were sent on a leather hunt. Yuvraj Singh (87 off 60), skipper MS Dhoni (68 off 58) and Suresh Raina (38* off 18) made key contributions in the middle order as India finished with a humongous 392/4.

However, it was Tendulkar who stole the show with a special effort at the top of the order, hitting a 133-ball 163, with 16 fours and five sixes, to lay the foundation for India’s eventual victory.

Opener Jesse Ryder scored an 80-ball 105 and Kyle Mills got a quick-fire half-century at No 9, but the Kiwis were bowled out for 334 in 45.1 overs.

No 85: 160 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, March 18-21, 2009 (Test #42)

Tendulkar and the other Indian batters had gone through a disastrous tour of New Zealand in 2002. In 2009 though, the conditions were not as spiteful for batting. That was evident in India's first innings of the first Test. While Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan made half-centuries, Tendulkar led the way with an innings of 160 in 260 deliveries.

It enabled India to score 520 in their first innings for a 241-run lead. In the second innings, New Zealand were bowled out for the same score as their first innings, leaving the visitors only 39 runs to get for victory.

Tendulkar won the Player of the Match, also paving the way for a series win as the second Test in Napier and the third Test in Wellington ended in draws.

No 86: 138 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, September 14, 2009 (ODI #44)

It was the four-match Compaq Cup with India, New Zealand and hosts Sri Lanka playing just one game each against each other before the final.

India beat the Kiwis by six wickets and the Lankans by 139 runs to storm into the final. Tendulkar then slammed a gritty ton in the title clash to help his team lift the trophy.

Opting to bat first, India got a 95-run opening partnership thanks to Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid (39). Skipper MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh then struck 56 runs each at No 3 and 4 respectively as the visitors finished with a total of 319/5.

Tendulkar batted till the 46th over and scored 138 runs off 133 deliveries, with 10 fours and a six. The hosts were bowled out for 273 in 46.4 overs, and the Master Blaster was declared the player of the match and series.

No 87: 175 vs Australia, Hyderabad, November 5, 2009 (ODI #45)

Tendulkar’s 175 against Australia in Hyderabad is another unforgettable knock for Indian fans. This was his second-highest ODI score at the time, and turned into his third-highest a few months later.

Ricky Ponting won the toss and Australia opted to bat first. Shane Watson (93 off 89), Shaun Marsh (112 off 112), Ponting (45 off 45), Cameron White (57 off 33) and Michael Hussey (31* off 22) all contributed as the visitors posted a daunting total of 350/4.

At the halfway mark, not many would’ve fancied India to reach the target. But Tendulkar was a man on a mission and nearly pulled off an astonishing win for his team. With 19 fours and four sixes, he slammed 175 off 141. This was the fastest ODI ton by an Indian against the Aussies at the time.

But apart from a half-century by Suresh Raina at No 6, no other Indian batter made a sizeable contribution. The hosts finished agonisingly short in the end and were bowled out for 347 in 49.4 overs, with Australia clinching a three-run victory.

No 88: 100* vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, November 16-20, 2009 (Test #43)

The pitch in Ahmedabad for the 2009 Test between India and Sri Lanka was perhaps one of the flattest that Tendulkar had played on. Over the five days, 1598 runs were scored for the loss of 21 wickets. Expectedly, the Test ended in a draw.

After India scored 426 in the first innings, an innings of 275 by Mahela Jayawardene helped the Sri Lankans declare on 760/7. From that moment on, the only side in the hunt for victory was Sri Lanka.

Trailing by 334 runs, there was a bit of pressure on the hosts in their second innings. Gautam Gambhir and Tendulkar ensured a sturdy response with scores of 114 and 100 not out respectively. The main threat for India was Muttiah Muralitharan, but Tendulkar and Co made the spin wizard go wicketless in 38 overs.

No 89: 105* vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, January 17-21, 2010 (Test #44)

Like in 2007, Tendulkar notched centuries in each of the two Tests on the 2010 tour of Bangladesh too.

The century in the first innings of the first Test wasn't all plain sailing though. Tendulkar walked in at 79/2 but found that wickets were continuously falling at the other end. The biggest challenge was posed by seamer Shahadat Hossain and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, both of whom picked five wickets each.

Tendulkar brought up his century with a four wide of backward point against Shahadat. He had to look for the boundary given that he had No 11 S Sreesanth at the other end. Sreesanth was dismissed shortly after, leaving Tendulkar unbeaten on 105 in a moderate total of 243.

India wouldn't have expected to be put under such pressure where they needed a gem of an innings from Tendulkar to even reach 243. The Indian bowlers, though, stepped up to skittle the hosts out for 242. It was all comfortable in the end as India clinched a 113-run win.

No 90: 143 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, January 24-27, 2010 (Test #45)

In sharp contrast to the first Test where Tendulkar's ton came in a below-par batting display, his 143 in the first innings of the second Test was one of a number of excellent knocks. Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni scored half-centuries while Rahul Dravid compiled 111 to punish the Bangladesh bowlers on a docile surface. Tendulkar top-scored again, showing his class against a Bangladesh attack not having the ammunition to restrict a player of his quality.

With Bangladesh being bowled out for of 233 in their first innings, the efforts of the Indian batting unit helped the visitors gain an enormous lead of 311 runs.

Tendulkar wasn't required to bat again in the Test as India won by 10 wickets. This was the batting great's final Test in Bangladesh, ending with a record of 820 runs in seven Tests including five hundreds at a better-than-Bradman average of 136.66.

No 91: 100 vs South Africa, Nagpur, February 6-9, 2010 (Test #46)

It isn't often that India's batters are found wanting against pace in subcontinental conditions. But that is what transpired during India's first innings in Nagpur as Steyn ran through the India line-up to finish with figures of 16.4-6-51-7.

With a 325-run first-innings deficit to overcome, a much better batting performance from the hosts was the need of the hour. Tendulkar delivered even as the other batters failed to come to the fore. He hit 100 off 179 deliveries as India scored 319 in their second innings, but it still wasn't enough to force South Africa to bat again. South Africa's victory by an innings and six runs gave them a 1-0 series lead going into the second Test in Kolkata.

No 92: 106 vs South Africa, Kolkata, February 14-18, 2010 (Test #47)

With victory imperative for India to bounce back and level the series, the bowlers restricted the South Africans to 296 in the first innings. India responded with four centuries when it was their turn to wield the willow, one of which was scored by Tendulkar. The other centurions were Virender Sehwag (165), VVS Laxman (143 not out) and MS Dhoni (132 not out).

Not for the first time in their careers, Tendulkar allowed Sehwag to play the dominant role in their third-wicket partnership of 249. With Sehwag in his characteristically belligerent mood, Tendulkar knew that he had to be patient and keep Sehwag company as India racked up 643/6 declared with more than two days to spare. After that, their innings-and-57-run victory was a mere formality.

No 93: 200* vs South Africa, Gwalior, February 24, 2010 (ODI #46)

South Africa. Gwalior. 200 not out. The first man to score a double-century in ODI cricket (Australian great Belinda Clark was the first player to hit an ODI double-ton, she scored an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997).

Tendulkar broke umpteen records in his legendary career. And this historic knock stands right up there with his greatest feats.

South Africa toured India in 2010 for two Tests and three ODIs. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, before the hosts clinched the ODI series 2-1. It was in the second ODI that “the Superman from India”, as Ravi Shastri put it on air, went where no other man had gone before him.

India won the toss and opted to bat first and lost the wicket of Virender Sehwag early. But Tendulkar then added a 194-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (79), an 81-run stand with Yusuf Pathan (36), and a 101-run unbroken stand with skipper MS Dhoni (68* off 35).

India finished with 401/3 and it was Tendulkar’s 200* off 147, with 25 fours and three sixes, that stole the headlines. He batted in god mode, hitting Dale Steyn and Co to all parts of the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

The Proteas were then bowled out for 248 in 42.5 overs as India completed a 153-run victory.

No 94: 203 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, July 26-30, 2010 (Test #48)

With Sri Lanka scoring 642/4 declared in the first innings after electing to bat, riding a double ton by Kumar Sangakkara and centuries by Tharanga Paranavitana and Mahela Jayawardene, it became apparent that the surface was placid by the time the Indian innings started.

But there was still pressure on India, who had lost the first Test, to come up with a creditable riposte. Tendulkar led the way with a knock of 203 -- the fifth double century of his Test career -- helping India score 707 and take a slender lead. The defining partnership of the innings was between Tendulkar and debutant Suresh Raina, adding 256 runs for the fifth wicket.

The match ended in a draw.

No 95: 214 vs Australia, Bengaluru, October 9-13, 2010 (Test #49)

Tendulkar's final Test century at home came against the Aussies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After a nerve-racking opening Test in Mohali where India triumphed with one wicket in hand, this was a fairly comfortable seven-wicket win for the hosts.

The victory was set up by Tendulkar's 214 in India's first innings. Responding to Australia's first-innings total of 478, Tendulkar barely put a foot wrong during his 363-ball innings, comprising 22 fours and two sixes. It helped India take a 17-run lead in the first innings.

While the pitch in Bengaluru had negligible assistance for the bowlers, the quality of the Australian attack wasn't quite what Tendulkar had encountered in previous battles. In the pace department, Ben Hilfenhaus and Mitchell Johnson could be erratic at times while debutant Peter George didn't have the skill to make the ball move in the air or off the surface. Off-spinner Nathan Hauritz was also far from convincing, which is perhaps why he didn't play a Test thereafter.

No 96: 111* vs South Africa, Centurion, December 16-20, 2010 (Test #50)

Typical of Indian teams on overseas tours, the MS Dhoni-led side was shot out for 136 in the first innings of the first Test. The Indian batters simply didn't have the answers to the pace duo of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, prompting fears that this tour could end in misery for the visitors.

Tendulkar, though, set an example for the others in India's second innings by showing that the South African attack could be handled. He scored an unbeaten 111 off 241 deliveries, taking India to a total of 459. Tendulkar had toured South Africa on four occasions previously for Test cricket, and he brought all his experience into play for a remarkable innings. It wasn't enough to avoid an innings defeat, but it provided the Indians more than a glimmer of hope for the two remaining Tests.

The century was Tendulkar's 50th in Tests.

No 97: 146 vs South Africa, Cape Town, January 2-6, 2011 (Test #51)

It was going to be hard to top his innings of 111 not out in the first Test, but Tendulkar managed to do so with his 146 at the picturesque Newlands in Cape Town. In testing conditions against an attack breathing fire, he produced an epic that should count as one of his finest centuries ever.

His duel with Dale Steyn, the best bowler in the world then, was particularly gripping. In the morning session of Day 3, they went at each other like two boxers striving to make the knockout punch. During his spell, Steyn consistently produced searing outswingers that threatened the outside edge, but Tendulkar stayed compact and showed great defensive skill to negotiate the challenge.

Tendulkar would later tell ESPNCricinfo that the spell of play was "one of the best sessions of my life in Test cricket". That's telling for someone who came up against many great bowlers in a 24-year career.

No 98: 120 vs England, Bengaluru, February 27, 2011 (ODI #47)

The 47th ODI ton of his career, his 98th overall in international cricket, and his first-ever in a tied game.

The 2011 ODI World Cup will remain one of the sweetest memories for Indian cricket fans. And expectedly, Tendulkar played a huge role in that epic triumph. He hit two centuries in that tournament and finished as the second-highest run-scorer (482 runs at an average of 53.55).

The first of those two tons came against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India won the toss, opted to bat first, and posted a mammoth 338 in 49.5 overs. Gautam Gambhir (51) and Yuvraj Singh (58) got crucial half-centuries at No 3 and 4 respectively, but it was Tendulkar’s effort that was the highlight as he slammed a 115-ball 120 with 10 fours and five sixes.

However, India couldn’t get the win as England rode on skipper Andrew Strauss’s 145-ball 158 at the top of the order to tie the score.

No 99: 111 vs South Africa, Nagpur, March 12, 2011 (ODI #48)

This was Tendulkar’s second century at the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the last of his six tons in the tournament overall.

India elected to bat first and got big contributions from their top three. While Virender Sehwag slammed a 66-ball 73 and Gautam Gambhir scored 69 off 75 at No 3, Tendulkar top-scored with 111 off 101 with eight fours and three sixes.

However, from 267/1 in the 40th over, India suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for 296 in 48.4 overs. Dale Steyn returned with figures of 5/50 and was eventually declared the player of the match as the Proteas finished with 300/7 in 49.4 overs.

No 100: 114 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, March 16, 2012 (ODI #49)

The final act. The one that got him to 100 international centuries. A staggering, unbelievable record that may never be matched. After his 99th ton, Tendulkar waited 12 months and 47 innings across formats to complete this one-of-a-kind century, with a heartbreaking 94 at the Wankhede in November 2011 thrown in.

Perhaps the wait did drag on for a bit too long but once he got there, one couldn’t help bow to the icon.

Asked to bat first, India finished with 289/5. Virat Kohli (66 off 82), Suresh Raina (51 off 38) and skipper MS Dhoni (21* off 11) made important contributions but once again, it was Tendulkar who top-scored with 114 off 147 with 12 fours and a six. Bangladesh’s batters fired in unison to help their team chase down the target. But that result is not what that match will ever be remembered for.

