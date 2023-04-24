Eden Gardens graces MS Dhoni ‘The Man, The Myth, The Legend’ with rousing reception, video goes viral - Watch

In an anticipation of what possibly could be India's legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's last dance in the field, fans have thronged the stadium in numbers and showed immense love towards the veteran wicketkeeper-batter in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Be it at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium or Wankhede, where the spot where Dhoni's match-winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup final landed has been converted into a landmark, fans have given Dhoni a rousing reception, making it a sight to behold. Eden Gardens grace MS Dhoni with rousing reception

The videos of such fanfare has created quite a buzz on social media and similar scenes were witnessed when Dhoni walked out to bat in the IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, which CSK won by 49 runs.

In a viral video being shared by fans on social media, Dhoni can be seen walking out to a loud reception from fans, with almost everyone holding their flashlights high, making it look like a glittery affair. Here is the video:

This was not it, as the scoreboard reflected “The Man, The Myth, The Legend” when Dhoni walked out to bat with two deliveries remaining in the CSK innings.

Dhoni, however, failed to hit a six, something which he is renowned for, and scored an unbeaten 2 as CSK piled a staggering 235/4 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

CSK batters, who are in supreme form, ripped apart the KKR attack as Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube smashed half-centuries. Conway scored 56 off 40 balls, Dube blasted 50 in just 21 deliveries.

Meanwhile, out of favour India star Rahane played an unbeaten knock of 71, which came in just 29 deliveries.

If we look at KKR's 236-run chase the team started on a dreadful note losing Sunil Narine and Narayan Jagadeesan cheaply and were reduced to 1-2 in 1.2 overs.

However, some brisk scoring from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh did bring some life into the chase but KKR fizzled out for 186/8 in 20 overs.

The outcome also saw Dhoni and Co. mount to the top position on the ten-team points table. They have 10 points with five wins from seven matches.

