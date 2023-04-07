Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 WC victory memorial at Wankhede Stadium where India legend's iconic six had landed

Five days after the 12th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win, former India skipper MS Dhoni, who had guided India to that memorable win on home soil against Sri Lanka, inaugurated the victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The victory memorial has been built at the location where Dhoni’s iconic match-winning six had landed in the stands. MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial

12 years back, on the night of April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni had sent thousands at the stadium and a billion more across the country into frenzy with that six over long-on which sealed India's second ODI World Cup victory and first in 28 years since the historic 1983 triumph under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya overlooked as AB de Villiers picks 'incredible' successor of Rohit Sharma as India captain

In memory of that stupendous win on home soil, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) decided to honour the that Indian side and their skipper Dhoni by building a memorial right where that match-winning six had landed. 5 chairs from the MCA pavilion stand will be removed for this (seat number J282 -J286).

Earlier on Sunday, Dhoni was presented with the digital collectibles for both his iconic six as well as his unbeaten match-winning 91* by C Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw and Anshum Bhambri, Founder of FanCraze, during a special event in Chennai.

During the event, Dhoni had also recalled the most favourite moment from that match and it was neither that six, nor was it the moment when he lifted the trophy.

"The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment),” Dhoni told former Australia batter Mike Hussey during the ICC event. “We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate – maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing.

“You know, it’s a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing. To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we will win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON