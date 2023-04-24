Home / Cricket / On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Yuvraj reveals another sport where ‘You CANNOT beat him…no matter HOW Hard you try’

On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Yuvraj reveals another sport where ‘You CANNOT beat him…no matter HOW Hard you try’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 24, 2023 02:01 PM IST

It has been a decade since Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket, but his cricketing memories still remains evergreen.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday and many of his former colleagues took to social media to extend their wishes to the batting maestro. Virender Sehwag, his former opening partner, performed “Shirshasana”, a Yoga posture, and greeted Sachin in a very unique way.

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar(ICC)
Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar(ICC)

Yuvraj Singh, who also shared the dressing room with Sachin and played a key role in helping the Indian legend lift his only World Cup Trophy in 2011, also recalled few incidents involving him and the “God of Cricket”.

Yuvraj shared a video in this regard and in a series of tweet hailed Sachin's immense contribution towards him and Indian cricket.

WATCH: Eden Gardens graces MS Dhoni ‘The Man, The Myth, The Legend’ with rousing reception, video goes viral

In the video Yuvraj rated Sachin's match-winning knock against England in the 1st Test in Chennai back in 2008 as one of his favourite moment.

“One very special moment, when we won the Test match against England. 26/11 had taken place at that time. He had scored a 100, I celebrated by picking him up. He dedicated the knock to Mumbai victims. That was one very special moments,” noted Yuvraj in the video.

Sachin had then scored an unbeaten 103 off 196 balls in the second innings, while Yuvraj too returned not-out for 85 off 131 balls in the same innings, helping India chase down a gigantic 387-run target to secure a superb win in the Test.

READ | Sachin at 50: Each of Tendulkar’s 100 international hundreds

In addition, Yuvraj also mentioned how Sachin fixed his bat during the 2011 World Cup by just hammering a few nails in it. “My bat was completely broken during the 2011 World Cup. We were playing South Africa in Nagpur and my bat was totally broken from the bottom. He puts in a couple of nails and I don't know he fixed it,” said Yuvraj.

While these were tales from the cricketing field, Yuvraj also revealed another sport that Sachin excelled in, claiming it was impossible to beat him in that.

“You CANNOT beat him in table tennis, no matter HOW Hard you try,” noted Yuvraj.

It has been a decade since Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket, but his cricketing memories still remains evergreen.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sachin tendulkar yuvraj singh virender sehwag + 1 more
sachin tendulkar yuvraj singh virender sehwag
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out