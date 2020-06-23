e-paper
Home / Cricket / On This Day: 'Captain cool' MS Dhoni does it again as India beat England to win Champions Trophy 2013

On This Day: ‘Captain cool’ MS Dhoni does it again as India beat England to win Champions Trophy 2013

The final of the 2013 Champions Trophy in Birmingham which was played on June 23, exactly seven years ago, saw India beating England by 5 runs to win the trophy.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:11 IST
India celebrate Champions Trophy 2013 win.
India celebrate Champions Trophy 2013 win.(Reuters)
         

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian Cricket Team was travelling to England for the Champions Trophy 2013 tournament, there were a few changes expected in the team, with some players making a mark in the Indian Premier League season that year. After nearly two years, Shikhar Dhawan was included in the Indian team as an opener. In the practice games, Dhoni pushed Rohit Sharma as his partner and the duo immediately clicked at the top. The decision proved to be another masterstroke from the ‘captain cool’ as both Dhawan and Rohit gave India a solid opening foundation in the tournament.

Add Virat Kohli to the mix, and India top-order looked dominant. With wins over South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tournament, India managed to reach the final of the Champions Trophy in which they had to face hosts England.

The final of the 2013 Champions Trophy at Edgebaston in Birmingham which was played on June 23, exactly seven years ago, had a frustrating start. With heavy showers delaying the proceedings, the match was turned into a 20-overs contest.

India, who were asked to bat first, scored 129/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 130 for Alastair Cook-led England to chase. India spinners weaved a web around England’s top-order in chase, as Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott and Joe Root fell cheaply to Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving the hosts reeling at 46/4.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara stitched a 64-run partnership, before Ishant Sharma dismissed both the set batsmen in successive deliveries in the 18th over. By the end of 20 overs, England fell short by 5 runs as India won the Champions Trophy 2013.

This was India’s second-ever Champions Trophy title win. They had previously shared the trophy in 2002 along with Sri Lanka, as the final had been washed out. The victory also made Dhoni the first-ever captain to win all three major ICC trophies - the T20I World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

