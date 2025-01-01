On this day: Corey Anderson breaks Shahid Afridi's 17-year record with 36-ball ODI century

On this day in 2014, New Zealand's Corey Anderson made history by scoring the fastest century in One Day International, by reaching the milestone in just 36 balls. This remarkable feat happened during the third ODI against the West Indies at the Queenstown Events Centre. West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo (left) congratulates Corey Anderson after the left-handed batter scored a century in an ODI match in Queenstown.(AFP Photo)

The match was initially scheduled as a standard 50-over game but was reduced to 21 overs per side due to persistent rain. Winning the toss, West Indies elected to field, aiming to restrict New Zealand in bowling friendly conditions.

Corey Anderson's explosive innings

Corey Anderson, batting at number five, unleashed an extraordinary display of power hitting. He reached his half-century in just 20 balls, setting the stage for his record-breaking century. Anderson's innings was studded with 14 sixes and six fours, propelling him to an unbeaten 131 runs off 47 deliveries. He capitalised on the short boundaries and went for the big shots.

Anderson was ably supported by Jesse Ryder, who himself scored a rapid century, reaching 104 runs. Their partnership was instrumental in New Zealand amassing a massive total of 283 for 4 in the allotted 21 overs. Ryder's innings, though overshadowed by Anderson's heroics, was the sixth-fastest century in ODI history at the time.

West Indies' response

Chasing a steep target under challenging conditions, the West Indies struggled to build momentum. Despite a valiant unbeaten 56 from captain Dwayne Bravo, they managed only 124 for 5 in their 21 overs, falling short by 159 runs. New Zealand's comprehensive victory was highlighted by Anderson's record-breaking performance, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Breaking a 17-year-old record

Anderson's century surpassed the previous record held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who had scored a 37-ball century against Sri Lanka in 1996. Anderson's record stood for just over a year. On January 18, 2015, South Africa's AB de Villiers broke the record by scoring a 31-ball century against the West Indies in Johannesburg.