On this day: India seals thrilling T20I victory after Rohit Sharma's century and double Super Over drama

On this day in 2024, a thrilling T20 International (T20I) match was played between India and Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game, filled with dramatic twists and turns, extended into two Super Overs before India secured a memorable victory, completing a 3-0 series whitewash. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121 against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Opting to bat first, India faced early setbacks, finding themselves at a precarious 22 for 4. However, skipper Rohit Sharma orchestrated a remarkable recovery by scoring an unbeaten 121 runs off 69 balls, also his fifth T20I century. He was ably supported by Rinku Singh, who contributed with a crucial 69 not out off 39 balls. Their partnership powered India to a formidable total of 212 for 4 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan's gritty response

In pursuit of 213, Afghanistan's top-order batsmen rose to the occasion with three fifties. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the charge with a brisk 50 off 32 balls, setting a solid foundation. The momentum was further bolstered by Ibrahim Zadran (50) and Gulbadin Naib, whose explosive 55 not out off just 23 deliveries brought Afghanistan level with India's total, finishing at 212 for 6. This spirited run chase set the stage for a Super Over.

The first Super Over: Neck-and-neck battle

In the first Super Over, Afghanistan batted first and scored 16 runs, aided by a contentious incident where a throw deflected off Mohammad Nabi's legs, allowing them to scamper for two additional runs. In response, Rohit Sharma batted in the same vein and hit two sixes off the third and fourth balls. In a strategic move, he retired himself out to bring in Rinku Singh for the final delivery, aiming for a quicker run. However, the tactic didn't help much, as India also ended the Super Over with 16 runs and the scores tied, taking the match to a second Super Over.

The second Super Over: Bishnoi's brilliance

India batted first in the second Super Over, with Rohit turning up to bat again and making it controversial (because batters who are dismissed in the first Super Over can't bat in the subsequent Super Overs) managing to score 11 runs for the loss of two wickets in five balls. Afghanistan, needing 12 runs to win, faced Ravi Bishnoi. The legspinner kept his calm under pressure and delivered, taking two wickets in his first two deliveries, handing India a thrilling 10-run victory in the second Super Over.