On this day: India Women's first-ever Test victory over Australia

On this day in 2023, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the Indian women's cricket team achieved a landmark victory, securing their first-ever Test win against Australia with an emphatic eight-wicket triumph. Deepti Sharma celebrates her half-century with Pooja Vastrakar on the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India Women and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,(PTI Photo)

Australia, opting to bat first, faced immediate challenges from India's pace attack. Fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar led the charge, claiming crucial early wickets that disrupted Australia's top order. Despite resistance from Tahlia McGrath, who top-scored with 50 runs, Australia were bundled out for 219 in their first innings.

India building a commanding lead

In response, India's openers Smriti Mandhana (74) and Shafali Verma (40) put up a 90-run stand. Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma scored fifties as India reached 406 in their first innings with a lead of 187 runs.

Facing a significant deficit, Australia began their second innings with determination. Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath formed a promising partnership, with McGrath scoring a resilient 73. However, off-spinner Sneh Rana's introduction into the attack proved pivotal. Rana broke the Perry-McGrath stand and went on to claim other key wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 63. Australia were eventually dismissed for 261, setting India a modest target of 75 runs for victory.

Sealing the historic win

On the final day, India approached the chase with confidence. Despite losing two early wickets, the target was achieved comfortably, with the team reaching 75 for 2 in just 18.4 overs. This victory marked a significant milestone, ending a 46-year wait for a Test win over Australia in women's cricket. This historic win not only ended a long-standing drought against Australia but also highlighted the growth and potential of women's cricket in India.

Key performances

Sneh Rana's brilliance: Rana's seven wickets in the match were instrumental in dismantling Australia's batting lineup, earning her Player of the Match award.

Batters rise to the occasion: Four half-centuries by Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma helped India put up a dominating first innings score of 406 runs.

Pooja Vastrakar's impact: Vastrakar's early breakthroughs in Australia's first innings set the tone for India's dominance throughout the match. Her contribution of 47 runs too was crucial.