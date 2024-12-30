On this day: India's historic victory at MCG in the 2018 Boxing Day Test

On this day in 2018, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was witness to a monumental moment in cricket history as India secured a commanding 137-run victory over Australia. This win not only gave India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series but also ensured they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah had match figures of 9 for 86 in the Boxing Day Test during India's tour of Australia in 2018.(Getty Images)

Opting to bat first, India showcased resilience with opener Mayank Agarwal who was making his Test debut made an immediate impact, scoring a composed 76 runs, laying a solid foundation for the innings. The backbone of India's batting, however, was Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 106 off 319 deliveries. Skipper Virat Kohli contributed with a steady 82 and Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 63 propelled India to a formidable total of 443 for 7 declared.

Bumrah's bowling masterclass

Australia's response was derailed by a sensational bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah, as he achieved career-best figures of 6 for 33 in the first innings, showcasing a blend of pace and accuracy which left Australia bowled out for a mere 151. Bumrah's match figures of 9 for 86 were the best by an Indian fast bowler on Australian soil.

With a substantial lead, India chose to bat again, aiming to set an insurmountable target. However, Australia's Pat Cummins returned figures of 6 for 27, restricting India to 106 for 8 declared. Facing a daunting target of 399, Cummins put up a show with the bat too with the top-order faltering, and top-scored with 63. But the persistent Indian bowling attack, led once again by Bumrah and ably supported by Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, ensured Australia were bowled out for 261, sealing a comprehensive victory for India.

This victory at the MCG was historic for several reasons. It marked India's first Test win at this iconic venue since 1981 and was instrumental in India eventually clinching the series 2-1, their first Test series win on Australian soil. The victory was a testament to India's all-round performance, with significant contributions from both batsmen and bowlers, reflecting a well-balanced and formidable side. Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance earned him the Player of the Match award.