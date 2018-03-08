On this day: Jonty Rhodes pulls off one of the best run-outs of all time - Watch video

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is widely credited for ushering a fielding revolution in cricket. During his decade-long international career, Rhodes made a name for himself with his incredible fielding prowess. Standing at his favourite position of point, he chased cricket ball with the agility of a leopard, pulling off spectacular catches and run-outs more often than not.

Rhodes first shot to limelight in international cricket on this very day 26 years ago. During a 1992 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, Rhodes conjured up probably the most talked about fielding moment in the game of cricket when he sprinted from point and dived full length to run out Inzamam-ul-Haq in an astonishing fashion. The image of an airborne Rhodes breaking the stumps has remained etched in the memories of cricket lovers since then.

Inzamam’ dismissal was the turning point of that match. Chasing a revised target of 194 in a rain-curtailed game, Pakistan were well placed at 135/2 with Imran Khan and Inzamam going great guns. Inzamam, in particular, was showing a plenty of aggression as he was scoring at the strike rate of over 100.

However, Inzamam committed a mistake when he tapped the ball towards Rhodes at point and tried to steal a run. Though Imran Khan sent him back, it was too late as Rhodes sprinted like a 100-metre runner and then leaped in the air to break the stumps catching the Pakistan batsman short of his ground. Pakistan could never recover from Inzamam’s dismissal and eventually lost the game by 20 runs.

It was the beginning of Rhodes’ legend that continued to grow in the subsequent years.