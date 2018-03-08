 Virat Kohli dubs women superior to men in his International Women’s Day message | cricket | Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli dubs women superior to men in his International Women’s Day message

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif and badminton ace Saina Nehwal paid rich tribute to women on social media on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2018 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a special video message on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on Thursday. While extending his wishes to women from around the world, Kohli lauded the contributions of women in the society and dubbed them superior to men. He also tagged his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in the tweet.

“Men and women aren’t equal. I really wish we were. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence. The list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still think they are equal? No, better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you a very happy women’s day,” Kohli said in the video.

“Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual @Staywrogn @AnushkaSharma ♥️ https://t.co/NdjNEPYQjD”, tweeted Virat Kohli with the video.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty posts on the micro blogging site, was not far behind in expressing his admiration for the fair sex either. Sehwag posted photographs of some inspirational women to highlight how women are scaling new highs despite facing many odds.

“9 year old Muskaan runs a library in one of Bhopal’s poorest slum, she started with 121 books. She is an inspiration. Happy women’s day !,” tweeted Sehwag with a picture of Muskaan in one message.

“Once she worked as a child labourer and used to stitch footballs to help her parents, now 19-year-old Zainab has transformed herself into an activist committed to the cause of children’s education. Every day is #WomensDay !” Sehwag tweeted.

Former cricketer turned commentator Mohammad Kaif, on the other hand, chose a unique way to celebrate women’s day on social media. Keeping himself away from the screen, he instead shared a video featuring his wife Pooja speaking on the importance of women’s role and contributions in the society.

Cricketers Suresh Raina and Umesh Yadav also paid tributes to women on this occasion, along with one badminton ace Saina Nehwal, one of the greatest woman sportsperson India has ever produced

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day to commemorate the movement for women’s rights for it was on the same date in 1917 that women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia.

