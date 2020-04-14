On this day: Mohammad Azharuddin led India to fourth consecutive Asia Cup title

cricket

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:05 IST

On April 14, 1995, skipper Mohammad Azharuddin led from the front as India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to claim their fourth successive Asia Cup title in Sharjah. It was a brilliant batting performance from India as Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu were also among runs along with their skipper.

India reached the summit clash with wins over Pakistan and finalists Sri Lanka while Arjuna Ranatunga & Co were able to beat Bangladesh and Pakistan enroute to the final. India looked to good form in the tournament and with the batsmen in top form, they entered the match as favourites.

India opted to field after winning the toss but were unable to contain their opponents as Sri Lanka posted 230/7 in 50 overs asanka Gurusinha was the top-scorer with 85 off 122 balls while for India, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad claimed two wickets each.

Inreply, India were off to a Rocky start. Manoj Prabhakar was dismissed for 9 as he was caught behind off the bowling of Chaminda Vaas. Sachin Tendulkar, however, was not fazed by the fall of wicket and he scored 41 to lay a solid foundation for the run chase before he was dismissed by Champaka Ramanayake

It could have been problematic for India but skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (90 not out) and Navjot Sidhu (84 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 175 runs as India were able to chase down the target with more than eight overs to spare.