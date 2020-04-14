‘If the pitches are flat...’: Nasser Hussain on how Test cricket can be preserved

cricket

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes the health of Test cricket can be preserved only when the bowlers have a slight advantage over batsmen and when the first innings score can be around 300. He wants the pitches to have more life for the bowlers in the first innings and this will make the scenario a lot more interesting.

“The keys areas I can pinpoint to one’s pitches is that if they are flat, like one in Cambridge which years ago when Jimmy Anderson got 90 odd runs from 600 balls. The games on these pitches are boring and old school,” Hussain told Star Sports.

“Those days have got to go in test match cricket, 300+ score in first innings where the ball slightly dominates back making it great for viewing and crowd experience. The match gives a value add to the tickets bought and England test match ticket are not cheap,” he further added.

There have been a lot of talk about clipping Test matches to five days, and a number of current and former cricketers have expressed the reservation about the same.

“According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,” Kohli had earlier said.

“You know the Day-Night Test is the most that should be changed about Test cricket, according to me.

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end? Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing.

“So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level.”