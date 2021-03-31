On this day: Sachin Tendulkar became the first to breach 10000 runs in ODIs in 2001

On March 31, 2001, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar achieved a new feat in international cricket by becoming the first batsman to reach the 10,000 runs figure mark in ODIs.

History was created during an India-Australia game at the Nehru Stadium in Indore. After winning the toss in the third ODI, Steve-Waugh led Australia opted to bowl first. Rahul Dravid came out to open with Sachin Tendulkar and was soon dismissed by Damien Fleming.

Out came VVS Laxman to join Tendulkar when India were 32-1 in the eighth over and since that point, the duo wreaked havoc on the visitors.

They stitched a 199-run partnership for the second wicket. Tendulkar went past another century en route to breach the 10,000-run marks.

Tendulkar brought up the feat in his 259th innings in the 50-over format. The Master Blaster went on to play a knock of 139 runs as India registered a total of 299/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

Sourav Ganguly-led India never allowed their opposition batsmen to find their feet. The hosts' bowlers chipped in wickets at regular intervals and eventually bundled out the Aussies for 181 in just 35.5 overs, clinching the game by 118 runs.

Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh picked up three wickets each, while Javagal Srinath pocketed a brace.

Tendulkar aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

the Little Master ended his career with 51 centuries in ODIs, while he had 49 in Test. Tendulkar had bid adieu to Test cricket on November 16, 2013, when he decided to hang his boots after his 200th Test match.

Last week, Tendulkar announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. He was last seen leading India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

(With inputs from PTI)