'Once you lose, people say there is no killer instinct': Former batsman feels Indian public lacks 'sportsman spirit'

Former India batsman Kirti Azad has ridiculed the notion that India lacked fire or killer instinct following their eight-wicket-defeat in the final of the World Test Championship.

Azad, part of India's World Cup winning squad in 1983, feels there is a lack of sportsman spirit among people, who on the back of one result, jump to conclusions and tend to ignore what India has achieved over the two years, which saw the team register superb Test series wins in Australia and later at home against England to reach the final of the first ever WTC in the first place.

"I think once you lose, you will say that there is no killer instinct. That’s not the point. The point is that you generally play to win. And in India, we basically have the winning spirit and not sportsman spirit in public. If somebody plays better and wins, then you should appreciate it but here it’s brickbat all the time," Azad said on NDTV during a special episode marking 38 years of India's 1983 World Cup win.

Azad weighed in on the Indian team of now and the one that won the Prudential World Cup 38 years earlier, saying that while contrary to the general consensus, India's 1983 World Cup winning squad had the same charisma and talent, only that there weren't enough means of portraying it.

"I feel that it’s nothing. There is no difference. I remember the run out of Yashpal ji when he ran Alan Lamb out with a direct hit. What you see Ravindra Jadeja is doing today, he (Yashpal) was doing it then," Azad carried on.

"Look at Kapil’s catch? Have you ever seen such a catch being taken after 1983? I have not. Every era has their own. We had only one camera, now there are 30 different ones to access who are really good."