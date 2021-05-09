'One day when they were 31/5, he demolished the attack': Aakash Chopra picks his overseas XI of IPL 2021

The action in the Indian Premier League 2021 has come to a halt due to the Covid-19 surge in India. Due to coronavirus cases increasing among the team members and support staff, BCCI decided to postpone the IPL mid-way through the tournament. However, there were some impressive performances during the contest. After a hapless IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings roared back to form as they looked certain to reach the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also looked impressive in the first part of the tournament while teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings underwhelmed.

There were overseas players who were on the top of their game during the tournament and former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI from the foreign recruits that turned out in IPL 2021.

"I have picked Faf du Plessis first. He has batted amazingly well, scored runs consistently and at a good pace. I think with him will be Jos Buttler. His real form was seen in the 124-run knock against SRH. He was a little hot and cold before that but it was not that he was getting out for five runs. I have kept Moeen Ali at No.3. He made good contributions when he was sent to bat at No.3. At No.4, I have got Glenn Maxwell. RCB started to play him at No.4. We thought he will get stuck on the Chennai pitch but he batted well," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"At No.5, I have kept AB de Villiers. He is not your No.5 but when RCB kept him there, we all were surprised. At No.6, the start was slow, there was a knock of 40-odd but then the 87 against CSK, Kieron Pollard became the lord of the Kotla," Chopra continued.

"At No.7, I have got Andre Russell. One day when they were 31/5, he demolished the attack. He took wickets as well and even took five wickets in an innings against Mumbai," added Chopra.

"After that, I have kept Chris Morris. Whichever encounters Rajasthan won, his performance has been good, somewhere wickets and runs at other times. They were important runs. It might have been a short knock but a match-winning one. I was confused between Pat Cummins and Sam Curran, I am going with Sam Curran for the simple reason that he is value for money. He does better than his abilities.”

His last two picks were SRH spinner Rashid Khan and Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult.

"At No.10, I have got Rashid. I thought about Narine and didn't find any other good spinner in the overseas contingent. In the end, I have kept Trent Boult," signed off Chopra.