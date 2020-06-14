One Indian in Rashid Khan’s four batsmen he finds difficult to bowl at

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has bowled to many batsmen in his young career after playing in different domestic T20 leagues in the world. He has been prolific with his leg spinner and googlies while bamboozling greats of the game with his variations. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rashid has picked up 55 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.55 in 46 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, there are batsmen who are very tough to bowl to and Rashid has revealed the names of those players. Rashid was doing an Instagram live session with India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and said that bowling to players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell is very tough, especially on small grounds.

The Afghan spinner also revealed that playing in the IPL was his dream.

“Before IPL, I had played in Bangladesh Premier League. It was a different experience in IPL. It was a dream to play in IPL, I grew up watching it on TV. All the international players are there in the league. The coaching staff too is very experienced.”

He then talked about his first IPL match and how nervous he was during the match.

“My debut was against you guys (RCB). I got hit for boundary for the first ball. It was a tough match for me as there was due in the ground. I was nervous, when I got my first wicket I gained confidence and after getting the second wicket I was enjoying the bowling,” the spinner said.

“Bowling to Virat bhai, ABD, Russell and Chris Gayle is very tough on small grounds. You don’t get much support from the wicket and boundaries are short too so before the match these things come in mind,” he added.

Rashid explains that India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is a very talented batsman and he is very tough to bowl to. Rashid also remembered their under-19 days and how Pant used to confuse the Afghanistan bowlers.

The Afghan spinner had faced Pant in an Under-19 tri-series in 2015 at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Kolkata ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.

“He hit three sixes in a row and in the fourth ball, he mistimed but only to be dropped at short midwicket. Our bowler looked helpless and put his hands on his head, yelling in Pashto, ‘now what do I do get him out?’,” Khan recalled the incident in an Instagram chat with Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Despite getting many chances, the Delhi left-hander still has not been able to cement his place since MS Dhoni sidelined himself post the 2019 World Cup semifinal exit.

“He has every shot in the book and is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to. I remember bowling to him at a ground in Kolkata in the U-19 Tri-series,” Rashid said.