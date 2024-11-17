'One man batted at 3 and did wonders...': Suryakumar Yadav drops 'Virat Kohli' reference after Tilak Varma's century

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded young sensation Tilak Varma for “walking the talk” after the 22-year-old delivered back-to-back centuries to propel India to a dominant 3-1 series triumph against South Africa. Positioned as India’s new No. 3 batter – a role once masterfully held by Virat Kohli – Varma showcased his potential with sensational performances that have solidified his place in the lineup. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during T20 World Cup in 2021

Suryakumar, who stepped aside to allow Varma to bat at No. 3, spoke highly of the youngster’s ability to rise to the occasion. “It was actually running in my mind that there has been a time when one man has batted consistently at No. 3 and has done wonders for India,” he said after India’s emphatic 135-run victory in the fourth T20I.

“This was a perfect opportunity for a young guy, definitely for him, who is showing a lot of promise. We both actually spoke to each other, and he took up the responsibility. He just walked the talk.”

Varma’s unbeaten 120 off 47 balls at SuperSport Park, combined with Sanju Samson’s scintillating 109 not out, powered India to a mammoth 283/1—the fifth-highest total in men’s T20Is. The duo shared a blistering 210-run partnership off just 86 balls, the highest for India in T20Is for any wicket.

Reflecting on the performance, Suryakumar noted, “The way he batted at SuperSport Park and here was incredible. Hope he continues, not only in T20s but in all formats.”

SKY happy with India's rise

The skipper also highlighted the team's cohesive approach post the T20 World Cup, emphasizing a unified brand of cricket.

“We play IPL for different franchises, but when we come together, we wanted to do the same thing we do for our franchise, be on the same page, and play a different brand of cricket,” he shared.

Tilak, overwhelmed by his achievements, expressed his delight after the series. “I can't express my feelings right now. It's unbelievable. Can’t imagine scoring back-to-back hundreds, that too in SA,” he said.

Despite Varma’s rise, Suryakumar acknowledged the depth of India’s talent pool, calling it a “good headache” as players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return. Meanwhile, he offered strong backing for Rinku Singh despite a quiet series, trusting the finisher to deliver in crucial moments ahead. for an exciting future.