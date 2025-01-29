'One of my highs to share dressing room with you': Mumbai pacer's rich tribute to Rohit Sharma after Ranji Trophy match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade saw massive fanfare but ended in disappointment as Mumbai slumped to a five-wicket loss against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC ground. Rohit, playing his first domestic first-class match since 2015, could not make a significant impact with the bat, but his presence still electrified the atmosphere. Mohit Avasthi (L) with Rohit Sharma(Instagram)

Despite the underwhelming outing, the admiration for the Indian skipper remained strong. Following the match, Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the experience of sharing the dressing room with Rohit.

“From the moment Cricket started for me till today - the one whom I have always admired and learnt a lot from - @rohitsharma45. It’s one of the highs in my career so far to share the dressing room with you. Looking forward for more such moments. All time favourites Ro45,” Avasthi wrote.

Rohit, who has endured a lean patch in Test cricket, failed to make a mark on his Ranji return. He was dismissed for just 3 off 19 deliveries in the first innings and managed 28 in the second before falling after a promising start. His opening partner in Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal, also endured a rough game, scoring 4 and 26 across both innings.

Mumbai’s batting struggles continued as senior players Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver as well. Their collective slump saw the team succumb to their second consecutive home defeat against J&K—the last one dating back to 2014.

The loss has put Mumbai’s quarterfinal hopes in jeopardy. J&K now leads Group A with 29 points from six games and needs just one point from their final fixture against Baroda to secure qualification. Baroda (27 points from five games) is currently facing Maharashtra, and if they secure a first-innings lead against J&K in their last match, Mumbai—who sit at 22 points from six games—will be eliminated from the group stage even if they secure a bonus-point win over Meghalaya.