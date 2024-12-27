'One of the best barbecues I've seen': Nathan Lyon's brutal reaction to Kohli-Jaiswal horrendous mix-up in MCG

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked set to help India stage a fightback on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after Australia put up a daunting total of 474 in the first innings. However, a horrible mix-up between the two in the last half-an-hour led to the left-handed batter walking back after scoring an impressive 82. Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon described the mix-up between Kohli and Jaiswal as a "barbecue." Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were involved in a horrendous mix-up. AP/PTI(AP12_27_2024_000067A)(AP)

A huge debate has broken out on social media regarding whose fault it was regarding the Jaiswal run-out. It all started with Jaiswal flicking a Scott Boland delivery to Pat Cummins at mid-on.

The left-hander ran for a single without hesitation. However, Kohli did not respond to the call after an initial stride forward. The right-handed Kohli turned his back, and Jaiswal lost his wicket. This horrible mix-up ended the 102-run stand for the third wicket between the two.

"It was probably one of the best barbecues I've seen. It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there," Lyon told ABC Sport.

"I know pressure does funny things, and we were able to build that little bit of pressure – that's what it felt like, anyway. Silly run-outs are coach killers, aren't they?" he added.

Jaiswal gestures, 'That was my call'

When Alex Carey took the bails off at the striker's end, Jaiswal seemed to gesture towards Kohli, saying, 'That was my call'. However, Kohli indicated that there was no run to be taken.

Soon after Jaiswal's wicket, Kohli also walked back, chasing a wide delivery bowled outside off stump. The 36-year-old looked set for a big one as he was constantly leaving deliveries bowled on the fourth-fifth stump line. However, Jaiswal's dismissal might have played a part, and in the end, Kohli walked back after registering 36 runs.

Steve Smith who played a 140-run knock in the first innings for Australia, said that Kohli was looking in mighty fine touch and looked set for a big one.

"He looked really good today. I thought, 'Geez, he's in for a good one here'," Smith told reporters.

"It was probably the first ball I think he actually played out on that fifth, sixth stump line. He was really disciplined today. He was leaving nicely, making the bowlers come to him a bit more, and scoring well through the leg side when we went short," he added.

India ended Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at 164/5, still trailing by 310 runs. For the visitors, Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) will resume the proceedings on the third day of the crucial fourth Test.