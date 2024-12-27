Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli's stunning misunderstanding dismantles India's fight back; MCG boos India great

A misunderstanding of epic proportions between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli poured water into India's fiery comeback on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne. Jaiswal and Kohli seemed in total control, mixing caution with aggression. They had just crossed the 100-run partnership and were looking to end the day on a high when tragedy struck in the 41st over. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's terrible misunderstanding scripted India's collapse on Day 2 of 4th Test in Melbourne

After hitting a boundary with a superb square-cut off Scott Boland that took him to the 80s, Jaiswal punched a fuller-length delivery to mid-on and set off for a single. He was sure in his mind that there was a single in it but there were two problems. It was hit hard and straight to Pat Cummins and Kohli, the non-striker, was not interested.

Despite Jaiswal's call, Kohli stood his ground and in fact, turned back to look at the fielder. If he had blindly trusted his partner, then maybe, just maybe, the single would have been possible but once he hesitated, there was no chance of making it. And Jaiswal was committed to the single that by the time he realised Kohli was not coming, it was too late. He was too far down the other hand. Cummins picked up the ball cleanly and hurled it back to keeper Alex Carey, who whipped the bails off in a flash.

Kohli pointed to the fielder as if to say he was too close; Jaiswal responded with a gesture, suggesting it was his call. And in between all this, India lost their third wicket. Jaiswal, who looked set to get his second century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took a long and slow walk back to the pavilion for a well-made 82.

Virat Kohli throws away good start

An over later, India's worst nightmare came true as Boland got one to move away slightly from outside the off stump and Kohli, who had been so patient and disciplined till then, poked at it to get an outside edge to Carey. Was it because of the run out, or was it a case of a lapse in concentration? It must have been the latter but nonetheless, India, from setting themselves up to a position of strength, were suddenly staring at conceding a big first-innings lead.

Kohli was booed by the spectators as he made his way into the pavilion for 36.

The ordeal didn't end there. Nightwatchman Akash Deep fell a couple of overs later while trying to fend a rising Boland delivery directed at his body.

From being 152/2, India went to stumps at 164/5, trailing Australia by a huge 310 runs with Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) in the crease.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma's torrid time continued as he got out for 3 trying to play a short-arm pull shot off Cummins. The Australian captain produced a magical delivery right at the stroke of the Tea break to send back a swell-settled KL Rahul for 24.

This was after Australia had put on a mammoth first innings total of 474 riding on superlative 140 from Steve Smith.