Amsterdam [Netherlands], : Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede is proud to have played a key part in his team winning the ICC Associate Member Men's Performance of the Year award in the ICC Development Awards, announced on Tuesday. In a stellar showing, the Dutch qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by coming through the qualifier before winning two matches in the tournament proper later in the year in India. "One of the better days on cricket field...": Netherlands' Bas de Leede on World Cup 2023 qualification

De Leede was one of their standout performers during this period, notably in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, as his 92-ball 123, following figures of five for 52 with the ball, saw them beat Scotland and overhaul their opponents' net run-rate to clinch a place in India.

Prior to that, the Netherlands had beaten the West Indies in the game of the tournament, with Logan van Beek hitting a record 30 runs in a Super Over for what proved a crucial victory, knocking the two-time champions out of the World Cup qualification race for the first time ever.

Joining Sri Lanka in qualifying for the main event, the team was confident in their ability to match the best in the world, according to De Leede.

He said, as quoted by the ICC, "We knew what was needed going into it and the belief in the group was that we were capable of putting in some very good performances in a short space of time."

"There were some doubts, maybe, but mostly belief was the big thing. We were trying to tell ourselves in the group that it was possible and then we were planning how we were going to do it."

"That West Indies game is number one. It was 375 to chase and to not get a single off the last ball but win off the Super Over like that. What Logan did that day was very special. After a game like that against the West Indies, it would be nice to be qualified already, but that was not the case."

"It was the same against Scotland, we knew what was needed. The net run-rate, batting second, was handy. To put in a performance again, when it mattered, was special for us as a team. For myself, it was one of the better days on a cricket field," he concluded his point.

Once they got to India, the Netherlands showed that the performances in the qualifier were no one-off. They beat both South Africa and Bangladesh, the former result particularly noteworthy after the Dutch had also beaten the Proteas at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

And as the sole associate nation in India, De Leede explained how important it was for the team to perform against full members.

He said, "It was amazing to be at the World Cup. As associate nations, I think we represent each other on the big stage."

"To do that for the other associate nations was pretty cool. We have always had a belief that we were good enough so to actually be there was a special moment."

"It was six or seven weeks of cricket against the best nations in the world, and it is something that will probably only happen once in my life, so I was very grateful for that opportunity," he concluded.

