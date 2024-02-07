'One of the great catches...': Commentators in disbelief as Aiden Markram pulls off stunner in SA20 match - Watch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban Super Giants by 51 runs in the first qualifier to go through to the final of the 2024 SA20. Captain Aiden Markram made an important contribution with the bat, scoring 30 in 23 balls, but he ended up in the highlight reels thanks to a catch that might just be the best of the season. Markram's catch came as part of a double wicket maiden(SA20)

DSG were tottering at 13/2 in 3.4 overs when the incident happened. JJ Smuts went for a pull shot towards mid-on off fast bowler Ottniel Baartman. He couldn't get enough on it but it still looked capable of clearing the fielder at mid-on, who was Markram himself. But the SEC skipper timed his leap perfectly and caught the ball with his right hand outstretched over his head. He then held on to it even after falling to the ground.

The commentators themselves seemed to be at a loss for words before Mark Nicholas said: “One of the great catches!” Markram was immediately surrounded by his teammates while Smuts walked back in disbelief. SEC scored 157/8 with opener Dawid Malan scoring 63 in 45. Markram largely played an anchoring role but his dismissal in the 17th over triggeed a collapse in which the defending champions lost five wickets for 29 runs. Two run outs and some excellent death bowling from Junior Dala (2/35) provided DSG with momentum heading into their run chase, with SEC scoring 157/8 in their 20 overs.

However, SEC ended up wrestling control of the match early on taking three wickets in the powerplay. Markram's catch came in an over that ended as a double-wicket maiden from Baartman. The right-arm seamer has been consistent throughout the competition for the Sunrisers with his 4/10 propelling him to the top of the Betway SA20 wicket-takers leaderboard. His first wicket saw Matthew Breetzke top-edge a flyer to wicket-keeper Tristan Stubbs. Then came the stunner from Markram.

The dangerous Quinton de Kock fell in the 11th over with Liam Dawson taking a fantastic catch off his own bowling. Heinrich Klaasen then fell in the 17th over and that pretty much confirmed the end of the match as a contest. DSG were eventually all out for 106 runs.