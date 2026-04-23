‘One powerful meet-up’: from fierce rivalry to mutual respect, Dhoni–Pollard reunion steals spotlight ahead of MI vs CSK

The Indian Premier League, with its fierce competition, is known for some great rivalries since its inaugural season in 2008. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two ‘big giants’ of the IPL, have seen one of the most intense rivalries, meeting 4 times in the IPL finals, making it the most frequent matchup in history.

Is Thala gonna play tonight?(PTI)

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Despite MI’s upper hand with 3 wins against CSK in the finals, both teams co-hold the title of the most decorated franchises in league history, boasting 5 championship wins each in their trophy cabinet.

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The 2026 season has almost reached the midway stage, and the franchises are entering the crucial phase of their campaign as they fight for the Top 4 spots. CSK and MI meet once again for a showdown tonight. Both teams have 4 points each after 6 matches and aim to build on their recent momentum, after a slow start under respective captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya.

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{{^usCountry}} For the first time this season MS Dhoni, who needs no introduction, can be seen in action tonight. Dhoni, who was ruled out of the initial phase of this campaign with a calf strain, is yet to receive match-fit medical clearance but he has started training in the team’s net sessions. So, don’t be surprised if you see him in CSK colours today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the first time this season MS Dhoni, who needs no introduction, can be seen in action tonight. Dhoni, who was ruled out of the initial phase of this campaign with a calf strain, is yet to receive match-fit medical clearance but he has started training in the team’s net sessions. So, don’t be surprised if you see him in CSK colours today. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As CSK geared up for the clash tonight, a clip posted on their Instagram handle captured a heartwarming moment. Dhoni was seen sharing a warm hug and interaction with MI legend and now batting coach, Kieron Pollard. It was captioned: “One powerful meet-up.” Truer words have never been written. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As CSK geared up for the clash tonight, a clip posted on their Instagram handle captured a heartwarming moment. Dhoni was seen sharing a warm hug and interaction with MI legend and now batting coach, Kieron Pollard. It was captioned: “One powerful meet-up.” Truer words have never been written. {{/usCountry}}

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Extraordinary players, share 10 trophies between them!

The two players have been integral to the success of their respective franchises, with Dhoni leading CSK to 5 titles as a skipper, and Pollard’s multi-dimensional skills often helping MI over the line in crunch moments, winning 5 titles along the way since his debut for them in 2010.

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Both of them are regarded as one of the most explosive batters and finishers the league has ever witnessed. Pollard retired in 2022 and took a batting coach role shortly after. Dhoni, on the other hand, has not been the same player in the last few years, but despite that, both hold a lot of influence in their respective teams.

When all is said and done, the cameras capturing the moment of appreciation between the two players has brought a lot of spotlight to the match. If Dhoni plays, expect much more to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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