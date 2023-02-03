Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Only one big inning in 6 months and then…': Ex-India selector's scathing remark on Ishan Kishan

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 03:17 PM IST

In no surprise, cricket fans and experts are up in arms against Ishan. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, he has been picked in to the squad as a wicketkeeper-batter alongside KS Bharat, for the Test series against Australia. But given his poor form, his selection in the playing XI looks in doldrums.

The double hundred against Bangladesh in December last year in the 50-over format, was the last prominent innings that Ishan Kishan has played in recent times. Ever since, it's been a downhill journey for the young India cricketer. In the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Ishan could only manage to score 30 runs in three matches at a paltry average of 15.00. His numbers bore a similar story in the T20 series as well where he hit 24 runs in three matches, averaging 8.00.

In no surprise, cricket fans and experts are up in arms against Ishan. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, he was picked in the squad as a wicketkeeper-batter alongside KS Bharat, for the Test series against Australia. But given his poor form, his selection in the playing XI looks in doldrums. Former India selector Saba Karim opined on the matter while speaking on India News.

“This is not the first time with Ishan Kishan. He had scored a lot of runs ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He failed to deliver in the tournament. That's why he keeps getting in and out of the team. To cement a place, you need to keep scoring,” said Karim.

“He needs to work on temperament, shot selection and approach. What is the reason that you can play only one big inning in six months and then don't score? If you have the potential, you're getting opportunities to prove it. You have to deliver,” he added.

However, unlike Ishan who has considerable experience of playing at the international level, his competitor Bharat is yet to mark his debut for India in any format of the game.

Team Australia are set to play a four-Test series against India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March. The first Test between the two teams will start from February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

