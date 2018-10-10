Only one boundary scored in a T20 match as Malaysia beat Myanmar

The ICC WT20 qualifier between Malaysia and Myanmar turned out to be quite a strange game of T20 as the match got over in 71 deliveries. Not just that, there was only one boundary scored in the entire match and Malaysian bowler ended with figures of 5/1 from 4 overs, out of which three were maidens.

4️⃣ overs

3️⃣ maidens

1️⃣ run

5️⃣ wickets!



What a spell by @MalaysiaCricket's Pavandeep Singh in their win against Myanmar at the @WorldT20 Asia B Qualifier! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Po2DIadwJ5 — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2018

Sounds straight out of gully cricket right? well it wasn’t much better than that. Myanmar batted first in this match and lost 8 wickets for just 9 runs. Left-arm spinner Pavandeep Singh picked up 5 of those while the other three were scalped by Anwar Rahman, who returned with figures of 2/3 in his allotted four overs.

At 9/8, it started raining and Malaysia were set a target of 6 runs to win from 8 overs. The Malaysians though were not ready to romp home and lost two wickets in the very first over of their innings.

There was no more drama in the match as Suhan Alagaratnam helped his team get over the line by eight wickets as he smashed the only boundary of the match. Pavandeep Singh was adjudged the man of the match.

The match will definitely be a statistical delight as it saw 20 runs being scored off 11.5 overs and 10 wickets were lost.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:53 IST