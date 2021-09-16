'Only then he'll be a complete player': Saba Karim explains why India batsman is 'still an unfinished product in T20s'

Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes Rishabh Pant, who has scored more than 3300 runs in T20 cricket so far, is still an "unfinished product" in the shortest format of the game and that there is still room for improvement in his way of playing.

While speaking in a video uploaded on Khelneeti's YouTube channel, former wicketkeeper-batsman stated that the swashbuckling left-hander needs to enjoy and play in the IPL like he does for Team India.

"That shouldn't happen (whether his strike rate will be low in the UAE). I am not a part of the coaching staff so I expect Rishabh Pant to perform well not only as a wicketkeeper but also as a batsman. From what I saw in the first half, I liked his attitude a lot. He enjoys the game whether it's batting or keeping. When we talked, I told him, 'The way you play with India and enjoy the game, you'll have to do the same in the IPL'," remarked Karim.

Fifty-three-year-old Karim then stated the reason why Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Pant is still an unfinished product. The former stated that the youngster needs to improve his shot selection and situational awareness.

"I feel Rishabh Pant is still an unfinished product in T20s. He'll have to work harder on his shot selection and playing according to the situation, only then he'll be a complete player. Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are cases in point," explained Karim.

Karim, however, added that he reckonsPant is enjoying the added weight of captaincy and that he's talented enough to finish matches on his own.

"He's still young. I feel he's enjoying the added responsibility of captaincy. He'll reap its benefits with his batting as well in the future. Rishabh Pant is such a player, and is so talented, that he can finish matches. And that's the role Delhi Capitals have entrusted on him. He's expected to not only finish matches but also plays an important role while setting the target while batting first," Karim added.

IPL 2020 runners-up DC will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.