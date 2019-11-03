e-paper
Opening Australia-Pakistan T20I abandoned due to rain

The home team were set 119 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after Pakistan scored 107 for five off a reduced 15 overs, sandwiched between a rain break.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Sydney
The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain.
The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain. (Cricket Australia)
         

The first of three Twenty20s between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Sydney was abandoned due to rain, with no result declared.

Captain Aaron Finch smashed 37 off the opening 3.1 overs in the run chase, with Australia heading for victory before the rain returned and the game was called off.

Australia were 41 without loss at the time, with David Warner alongside Finch on two.

