Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR thrash DC: Phil Salt goes past Sanju Samson; Rishabh Pant climbs to 4th spot

Rishabh Pant's decision to bat first at Eden Gardens backfired as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Monday. Philip Salt's quick-fire knock powered Shreyas Iyer and Co. to an impressive 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match No.47 of the IPL 2024 at Kolkata. With the win over the Delhi Capitals, Iyer's KKR side has retained the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders' Philip Salt plays a shot (IPL)

Batting first in the recently concluded encounter, Pant's DC side posted a below-par total of 153-9 in 20 overs. Pant scored 27 off 20 balls while Kuldeep Yadav played a counterattacking knock against the Knight Riders to help DC set the modest target. In reply, two-time champions KKR completed the run-chase in just 16.3 overs. KKR opener Salt top-scored for the Knight Riders in their seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals.

Orange Cap standings: Salt goes past Samson; Pant climbs to 4th spot

A look at Orange Cap standings in IPL 2024 after KKR thrashed DC(HT)

Wicketkeeper-batter Salt smashed 68 off 33 balls against the Capitals. Salt has taken the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings. The KKR opener surpassed Sanju Samson in taking the fifth spot in the latest standings. Salt has amassed 392 runs in nine games this season. DC skipper Pant sealed the fourth spot after KKR's win over the visitors. Pant has 398 runs under his belt after 11 matches at the IPL 2024.

Kohli first batter to complete 500 runs in IPL 2024

DC captain Pant is behind Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, who is occupying the third spot in the standings. The GT batter has amassed 418 runs in 10 matches. Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed second with 447 runs under his belt. Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli is the only player to complete 500 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.