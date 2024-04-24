Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG beat CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad closes in on Virat Kohli; Shivam Dube pips Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings incurred a heartbreaking loss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as Lucknow Super Giants scripted a double in IPL 2024 in back-to-back matches. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a ton and stitched a record century stand with Shivam Dube to power Chennai to 210 for four. In response, Lucknow stuttered in the chase before Marcus Stoinis pulled off the impossible at the Chepauk as he carved out a masterful knock to script the highest successful chase at the venue with his unbeaten 120. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and teammate Shivam Dube run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at MA Chidambaram(PTI)

Gaikwad (108, 60b, 12x4, 3x6) and Shivam Dube (66, 27b, 3x4, 7x6) added 104 runs for the fourth-wicket stand to power the Super Kings to a competitive total. However, Gaikwad's silken smooth ton, the first ever by a CSK captain, was outclassed by a contrasting knock from Stoinis, who clobbered 13 boundaries and six maximums to notch up the highest ever score by a batter in IPL in a successful chase as Lucknow chased down 211, ending up at 213 for four, with three balls to spare.

Thus, LSG also scored a rare back-to-back home and away win over Chennai as they had won the match at Ekana Stadium a few days back. The win also saw Lucknow Super Giants displace Chennai Super Kings in the points table, as they jumped to the fourth spot in the points table, while CSK dropped out of the top four.

IPL 2024 updates Orange Cap list

Updated Orange Cap table after CSK vs LSG match

CSK captain Gaikwad closed in on Virat Kohli at the top of the Orange Cap list after a record century against LSG in Chennai. Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 108, stands in the second spot 31 runs shy of overtaking Kohli's tally with the RCB star still the holder of the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, Dube, who laced seven sixes and three boundaries in his 27-ball 66, surpassed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to take the sixth spot in the table with a tally of 311 runs in eight games.