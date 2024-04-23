 Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters MS Dhoni's record, becomes first CSK captain to score IPL century | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters MS Dhoni's record, becomes first CSK captain to score IPL century

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad broke MS Dhoni five-year-old record in IPL with a ton against LSG

Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted a massive piece of history on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he became the first-ever captain of the Chennai Super Kings to score a century in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He notched the triple-figure mark during CSK's IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at home, en route to which he even shattered MS Dhoni's five-year-long record in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings' Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai(AP)
Chennai Super Kings' Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai(AP)

On the special evening at Chepauk, who celebrated the 17th anniversary of the first-ever IPL game at the venue, Gaikwad played an innings which was a connoisseur’s delight. The hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught superbly by stumper KL Rahul off Matt Henry, early in the match but Gaikwad stayed calm and composed to carve out a classical knock of timing the ball through the gaps for fours. And that was epitomised by the first fifty runs he scored in the match, which had no fours at all despite maintaining a strike-rate of above 180 during that phase.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: 'CSK never made playoffs every time...': Sehwag baffled at Rachin Ravindra move, sends brutal warning to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad played a significant role in constructing useful partnerships with his teammates as he laced 45 runs with Daryl Mitchell, who replaced an out-of-touch Rachin Ravindra, and 52 alongside Ravindra Jadeja (17). However, the pressure shifted off his shoulders completely when Shivam Dube walked in.

The left-hander went hammer and tongs against the LSG attack, blasting sixes as will, with the aggressive approach rubbing a bit on Gaikwad, who reached 99 with a six off Yash Thakur over long-on before smashing a boundary through extra cover to get to his century. It was his second IPL century in his career and first in India.

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG IPL Live Score

With the knock, Gaikwad became the first CSK captain to score a ton in IPL, as he surpassed the previous highest score of 84 by Dhoni in the 2019 season. Gaikwad also joined Shane Watson and Murali Vijay to become the CSK batters with most tons in IPL.

Gaikwad's eventual score of an unbeaten 108 is now the joint sixth-highest individual score by an IPL captain with KL Rahul's 132* for Kings XI Punjab in 2020 still leading the list.

Gaikwad and Dube's century partnership in just 46 balls helped CSK set a target of 211 against LSG.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, CSK vs LSG Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters MS Dhoni's record, becomes first CSK captain to score IPL century
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On