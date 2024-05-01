Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG's thrilling win over MI: KL Rahul moves to 4th place

Marcus Stoinis's 62 off 45 balls and a calm finish from Nicholas Pooran helped the Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring thriller in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. MI were limited to a score of 144/7 in 20 overs after which LSG chased it down in 19.2 overs. KL Rahul scored 28 runs in 22 balls and moved up to fourth on the Orange Cap table, with his season's tally now reading 406 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 142.95 and average of 40.60. KL Rahul gave LSG a steady start(AP)

MI rode on contributions from Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35 not out) after losing four wickets in the powerplay. The visitors just couldn't recover from the hiccup despite a 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Wadhera and Kishan. Tim David hit a few shots in the end, including a 17-run last over, to give the total some semblance of respectability. MI's top-order misfired as the visitors managed just 28 for four in the first six overs, the second-lowest powerplay score of this IPL.

In reply, Stoinis scored a 45-ball 62, studded with seven hits to the fence and two maximums but once he was gone LSG survived some anxious moments before getting home with four balls to spare. With their sixth win in 10 games, LSG climbed to the third spot in the IPL standings. MI, on the other hand, slumped to their seventh loss in 10 games.

Rahul moves into top five

On a day when his hopes of playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup went up in smoke, Rahul played a steady hand of 28 off 22 balls, which maybe slow in normal circumstances but considering the circumstances, it provided LSG with an ideal start.

Virat Kohli continues to hold the Orange Cap, sitting on exactly 500 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 147.49 and average of 71.43. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is second with 447 runs at a strike rate of 149.49 and average of 63.86. He is followed by GT's Sai Sudharsan with 418 runs at a strike rate of 135.71 and average of 46.44 while Rahul sits fourth. DC captain Rishabh Pant is fifth with 398 runs at a strike rate of 158.56 and average of 44.22.