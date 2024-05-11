Orange Cap IPL 2024 after GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan jumps five spots, Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to close gap with Virat Kohli

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan made rapid gains in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list. Sudharsan, who smashed his maiden IPL century, struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot(GT-X)

Sudharsan jumped five places to rise to the fourth spot. The 103-run knock made Sudharsan the fourth player to cross the 500-run mark this year after Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Travis Head. The GT batter mow has 527 runs in 12 matches. Gill, on the other hand, re-entered the Top 10 list. He is now at No.10 with 426 runs in 12 matches.

CSK skipper Gaikwad failed to close the gap with current Orange Cap leader Kohli, who has 634 runs 12 matches. Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck against CSK. He, however, is still at No.2 with 542 runs in 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head is placed third with 533 runs in 11 matches. Australia’s Head is followed by Sudharsan. At No.5 is Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (471) and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine (461) in the latest Orange Cap standings.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List after GT vs CSK

Gill and Sudharsan powered Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings. With this win, GT stay alive in theory for a place in the playoffs.

GT posted a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat.

The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Chasing the stiff target, CSK witnessed a torrid start before Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared 109 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt.

But the target was too stiff as CSK were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs.