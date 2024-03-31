Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Shikhar Dhawan climbs to third position, Nicholas Pooran fifth after LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants reigned supreme in their second IPL 2024 fixture, defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday. It was LSG's first win of the season as they successfully defended a target of 200 runs. In the run chase, a three-wicket haul by Mayank Yadav saw LSG restrict PBKS to 178/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan took two wickets for the hosts. For the visitors, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a knock of 70 runs off 50 deliveries. Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot.(AFP)

Initially, a half-century by Quinton de Kock (54 off 38 balls) saw LSG post 199/8 in 20 overs. An unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 22 balls by Krunal Pandya proved to be key for LSG. For PBKS' bowling department, Sam Curran bagged three wickets, Arshdeep Singh scalped two dismissals.

Speaking after the match, Player of the Match Mayank Yadav said, " Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps. Was thinking about using slower ones initially, but stuck to the quick ones. First wicket (Bairstow) was special. It's good to debut at such a young age. Had a few goals, but can't help if injuries come in the way.."

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after LSG vs PBKS match

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli is currently on top of the Orange Cap race with 181 runs, and is closely followed by SRH star Heinrich Klaasen (143). PBKS skipper Dhawan climbed to third position with 137 runs, and is followed by Riyan Parag (127) and Nicholas Pooran (106) in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Speaking after his side's defeat, Dhawan said, "We started off well, but Mayank bowled well with his pace. It was nice facing him, I was surprised at his pace, but I wanted to use his pace against him, but he bowled the bouncers and the yorkers well. I was quite mindful, asked the batters to use the short side and use his pace, but he bowled into his body (on Bairstow's dismissal) and got him out, I said the same to Jitesh as well."

"But Mohsin bowled really well, he kept a good length and suffocated us. We will have to analyse these defeats, the drop catch did cost us some momentum. That's something we'll have to improve going forward," he added.