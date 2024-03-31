Who won yesterday's match? A look at IPL 2024 points table after LSG defeat PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants managed to grab their first win of the campaign as they defeated Punjab Kings by 21 runs in their second IPL 2024 fixture, on Saturday. Defending a target of 200 runs, LSG restricted PBKS to 178/5 in 20 overs, despite a dominating knock of 70 runs off 50 balls by Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile, debutant Mayank Yadav took three wickets for LSG and Mohsin Khan bagged two dismissals. Lucknow Super Giants' and Punjab Kings' players exchange handshakes after their match.(ANI)

Initially, a half-century by Quinton de Kock (54) saw LSG pst 199/8 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Sam Curran registered three wickets. Speaking after the match, LSG standby skipper Nicholas Pooran said, "Wonderful start, nice to win in front of the home crowd. We had conversations, spoke about getting good starts. Spoke about getting the right combinations. It was a good total. It's a big venue, one side is big, one side short. It's about getting wickets and getting boundaries. It's only going to get challenging. Shikhar and Bairstow played well. They didn't take the game away from us as we got wickets at the right time."

"Mayank's was the story of the night.That was an inspiring performance, he (Mayank) is a young guy. He showed the entire world how good he is. He is not only fast, but also is accurate. It's the beauty of the IPL, gives the local players to perform. Wonderful platform. Every game is an opportunity, expect them to get better with every game. The groundsmen have contributed, as a batsman you can't ask for anything more," he further added.

IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs PBKS match

Chennai Super Kings occupy pole position in the IPL 2024 points table with four points in two matches, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in second and third positions respectively. Teams from first to third have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the deciding factor.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth with two points, followed by LSG in fifth, PBKS in sixth, Royal Challengers Bangalore in seventh and Gujarat Titans in eighth position. Teams from fourth to eighth have the same amount of points with net run rate once again being the deciding factor. Meanwhile, winless Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are ninth and tenth in the table.