Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Virat Kohli displaced from top as Riyan Parag takes the lead

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: We have a new Orange Cap holder and it's Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals with 181 runs.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: With back-to-back half-centuries, Riyan Parag has taken the lead in the race for the IPL 2024 Orange Cap, surpassing Virat Kohli. Both batters have scored 181 runs, but Parag's superior strike rate puts him in first place. Hot on their heels in the second place of the Orange Cap list is Heinrich Klaasen of SRH with 167 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (137) and David Warner (130) at fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Riyan Parag has pushed Virat Kohli to No. 2(ANI)
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Riyan Parag has pushed Virat Kohli to No. 2(ANI)

Rajasthan Royals dominated their match against Mumbai Indians, restricting them to a modest 125/9, Chasing the target, Royals cruised to victory with 27 balls remaining with Parag continuing his excellent form. He anchored the chase with an unbeaten 54 runs off 39 balls, to ensure RR remained unbeaten with three wins from three matches.



Awarded to the season's top run-scorer, the Orange Cap has seen its share of dominance by a few players. David Warner holds the record for most wins with three Orange Caps. Kohli, however, boasts a different kind of association with the award. In 2016, he smashed an incredible 973 runs, including a record-breaking four centuries, to win the Orange Cap.

The legend of the Orange Cap

A total of 13 players have etched their names as the season's top scorer in the prestigious IPL, a list that spans legendary veterans like Sachin Tendulkar to rising stars like Shubman Gill. The inaugural year in 2008 saw Shaun Marsh, playing for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), become the first Orange Cap winner. He amassed an impressive 616 runs, surpassing Gautam Gambhir and Sanath Jayasuriya. The following year, Australian great Matthew Hayden took the crown with 572 runs in 12 matches.

In 2010, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, playing for Mumbai Indians, reached the pinnacle with 618 runs across 15 games. The year 2011 witnessed the rise of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. The West Indian maestro dominated the Orange Cap race, scoring 608 runs in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He further cemented his legacy by becoming the first player to retain the Orange Cap in 2012, smashing a record 733 runs in 15 games. The 2013 season belonged to another Chennai Super Kings star, Michael Hussey. He dethroned Gayle with a phenomenal 733 runs in 17 games, securing his place as the leading run-scorer.


  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Virat Kohli displaced from top as Riyan Parag takes the lead
