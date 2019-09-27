e-paper
Order on Rahul Dravid will be pronounced soon: BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain

On Thursday, Rahul Dravid deposed in front of BCCI’s ethics officer to explain the conflict of interest allegations against him and the hearing reportedly lasted for more than an hour.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File image of Rahul Dravid.
File image of Rahul Dravid.(IDI via Getty Images)
         

After having a formal hearing with former cricketer and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid on the issue related to conflict of interest, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) ethics officer Justice DK Jain on Friday said that his order will be pronounced in a few days time. “We will give the order on Rahul Dravid’s hearing in a few days time”, said Jain while speaking to ANI.

Upon being asked whether he was convinced with Dravid, Jain added, “I cannot say what is convincing, though I have to consider the submission both sides made during their submission”.

On Thursday, Dravid deposed in front of BCCI’s ethics officer to explain the conflict of interest allegations against him and the hearing reportedly lasted for more than an hour.

The complaint against Dravid was originally made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association’s (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta in which he alleged that there is a conflict of interest in Dravid’s role as NCA head and being an India Cements employee.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:46 IST

