OTD: Angelo Mathews makes history with cricket’s first 'timed out' dismissal

In one of the most dramatic moments of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka was dismissed in a manner never before seen in international cricket. During a high-stakes group stage match against Bangladesh in Delhi, Mathews was ruled "timed out", sparking discussions on fair play and gamesmanship. Here's a closer look at what unfolded, the rule that led to Mathews' dismissal, and the controversy surrounding this historic event in cricket.

The incident: Mathews vs the clock

Angelo Mathews was set to bat at a critical point, with Sri Lanka at 135 for 4. However, while preparing to face Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, he noticed an issue with his helmet strap which was broken. Mathews called for a replacement, meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal to the umpires, arguing that Mathews wasn’t ready to face the ball within the two minutes stipulated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules. The umpires sided with Shakib, and Mathews was declared "timed out", making him the first player in international cricket history to be dismissed in this way.

Understanding the 'timed out' rule

The ICC’s playing conditions specify that an incoming batter must be “ready to face the ball within two minutes of the previous dismissal or retirement.” This differs from the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) three-minute rule, which governs most domestic and club cricket matches. Under the ICC rule, the umpires had little choice once the appeal was made: Mathews had exceeded the two-minute mark.

While Mathews argued he was on the pitch and prepared to play, the helmet malfunction delayed him just enough for Bangladesh’s appeal to hold. The decision prompted an emotional response from Mathews, who showed visible frustration, throwing his helmet and exchanging words with the umpires. Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood was also seen reacting intensely, showing his discontent with the strict enforcement of the rule​.

Reactions and controversy

The incident quickly stirred debate among players, commentators and fans alike. Many in the cricket world saw the appeal as unsportsmanlike on Bangladesh’s part. Shakib’s choice to appeal was strategic and within his rights, but it also highlighted the tension between the spirit and the letter of the law in cricket​.

For Mathews, the timing of this dismissal was particularly unfortunate, as Sri Lanka’s hopes in the tournament were on the line. This dismissal, paired with a series of injuries to key players, dashed Sri Lanka’s already slim chances of advancing to the knockout stages. Bangladesh went on to win the match by three wickets.