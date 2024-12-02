OTD: How did Mehidy Hasan lead Bangladesh to a historic Test win in Mirpur
In 2018, Bangladesh secured their first-ever innings win in Test cricket against West Indies, powered by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stunning performance.
On this day in 2018, Bangladesh scripted one of their most memorable victories in Test cricket, achieving their first-ever win by an innings. This landmark victory against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur was powered by a stupendous team effort and a brilliant performance by offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
A commanding total
Bangladesh came into the second Test of the series with a 1-0 lead. Batting first, they posted a formidable 508 runs in their first innings. The performance was characterised by the collective contributions by every batter especially Mahmudullah, who smashed a brilliant 136. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan too chipped in with crucial half-centuries.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s magic
The West Indies were up against a daunting task but crumbled under relentless pressure from Bangladesh’s spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, delivered a career-best performance, taking 7 for 58 in the first innings. He dismissed key players like Roston Chase, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, bundling the visitors out for a mere 111.
Following on, the West Indies’ woes continued as Mehidy claimed another 5 for 59 in the second innings. His match figures of 12 for 117 not only sealed the victory but also recorded his name in history as one of Bangladesh’s greatest Test performers.
The dominance didn’t end with Mehidy’s bowling. Bangladesh's disciplined approach in every department ensured a comprehensive win by an innings and 184 runs. This marked the first time Bangladesh achieved an innings victory in Test cricket. Moreover, it was their maiden series victory against the West Indies in any format, both at home and away, since 2009.
This victory was more than just a statistic; it represented a leap in Bangladesh’s cricketing journey. It showcased their growing confidence, skill and ability to dominate in the longest format of the game. Mehidy’s historic 12-wicket haul is still remembered as one of the finest individual performances for Bangladesh.