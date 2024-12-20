OTD: Nair's triple century and Jadeja's magic seal India's dominant win in Chennai

On this day in 2016, India secured a commanding victory against England in the fifth Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, clinching the series 4-0. This match was marked by exceptional individual performances such as Karun Nair, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Karun Nair scored 303 not out to become only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket.(PTI)

England commenced the Test with a solid first innings, posting a total of 477 runs. Debutant Liam Dawson made a notable contribution, scoring an unbeaten 66, while Moeen Ali slammed a century.

Karun Nair's historic triple century

In response, India delivered a monumental batting performance, amassing 759 for 7 declared—their highest total in Test cricket at that time. The innings was headlined by Karun Nair's unbeaten 303, making him only the second Indian to score a triple century in Tests, after Virender Sehwag.

KL Rahul's agonising near-miss

Opener KL Rahul also played a significant role, contributing a remarkable 199 runs. His innings was a blend of aggression and technique, providing a solid foundation for India's massive total. However, falling just one run short of a well-deserved double century.

Ravindra Jadeja spins a web

Facing a substantial deficit, England began their second innings with determination, reaching 97 without loss by lunch on the fifth day. However, the pitch, which had been relatively benign, began to offer assistance to the spinners. Ravindra Jadeja capitalised on these conditions, delivering a stellar bowling performance. He secured his first seven-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with figures of 7 for 48, leading to England's collapse for 207. Jadeja's efforts were instrumental in India winning the match by an innings and 75 runs.

This victory not only sealed the match but also ensured a 4-0 series win for India. Captain Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series, for scoring 655 runs while Karun Nair was the Player of the Match for his historic innings of 303 not out.