OTD: The day Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI century, marking a new era in cricket

On September 9, 1994, the cricketing world witnessed a significant milestone when Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden century in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This achievement came during a Singer World Series match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For a batter who would go on to set numerous records, this century was not just another score—it was the beginning of an era. File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.(AFP)

A long-awaited milestone

Sachin Tendulkar's journey to his first ODI century was not an easy one. Having made his ODI debut in 1989, it took him nearly five years and 78 matches to reach this landmark. Before this, Tendulkar had scored 17 fifties, often getting close but unfortunately not quite reaching the coveted three-figure mark. His initial struggles in the format were evident, with Tendulkar scoring ducks in his first two ODI innings and taking a while to find his footing. However, things started to change when he was promoted to open the innings for India during a tour of New Zealand in March 1994. His aggressive 82 off 49 balls in that game signalled his intent and forced the team management to send him up the order.

The match on September 9, 1994, was the third of the series, and India faced a formidable Australian side. Tendulkar opened the innings with Manoj Prabhakar and quickly took charge. He reached his half-century in just 43 balls, showcasing his trademark shots and aggressive stroke play. By the time he reached his century, Tendulkar had already hit eight boundaries and two sixes, finishing with 110 runs off 130 balls. His innings helped India post a competitive total of 246 for 8.

Australia, in response, could only manage 215, giving India a 31-run victory. Mark Waugh’s 61 was the only significant contribution from the Australian side, as India’s bowlers ensured the win. Tendulkar was named the Player of the Match.

Turning point in Sachin's career

This century was more than just a personal milestone for Tendulkar; it marked a turning point in his career. Before this hundred, Tendulkar had scored 2,126 runs in ODIs at an average of 32.70. After this match, his game evolved, and he became one of the most consistent and prolific run-scorers in ODI history. Tendulkar went on to score 49 ODI centuries and 18,426 runs.

Tendulkar’s maiden ODI century in Colombo also set the tone for India’s success in the tournament, as they went on to win the Singer World Series. This century is often seen as the moment when Tendulkar transformed from a promising young talent into a batting legend.

In retrospect, September 9, 1994, was not just another day in cricket; it was the day when Sachin Tendulkar truly announced his arrival on the world stage, beginning a journey that would inspire millions of cricket fans around the globe. His legacy, built on numerous records and unforgettable innings, began with this first century in ODIs, making it a historic moment in the annals of cricket which culminated with the batting legend scoring his 49th ODI ton against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2012, which also happened to be a special one.