OTD: When Sourav Ganguly’s golden arm stunned Pakistan in Toronto

On September 18, 1997, Sourav Ganguly, known more for his elegant strokeplay than his bowling, delivered one of the most unexpected performances of his career. In an ODI against Pakistan in Toronto, Ganguly with his medium pace bowling took five wickets for just 16 runs in his 10 overs. His remarkable spell not only helped India win by 34 runs but also clinched the series, giving India an unassailable 3-0 lead. Sourav Ganguly celebrates after taking a wicket in the Sahara Cup.(File Photo)

Ganguly's heroics

The five-match series, called the Sahara Friendship Cup, was being held for the second time in Toronto between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The first series in 1996 had gone in Pakistan's favour, but this time, India came back stronger. The Indian team, led by Sachin Tendulkar, featured a mix of youth and experience. While Pakistan, captained by Ramiz Raja, looked formidable on paper, India surprised them with consistent performances from the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and Ajay Jadeja.

In the first two matches, India had already established a 2-0 lead. Ganguly's all-round contributions were crucial—he took two wickets in the second match and chipped in with 32 runs. However, it was in the third game where Ganguly truly became the hero of the series.

Magic spell

India batted first in the third one-dayer, managing a modest 182 for 6 in their 50 overs. The total seemed underwhelming, especially with Pakistan’s strong batting line-up, which included Shahid Afridi, Saeed Anwar, Ijaz Ahmed and Saleem Malik. When Pakistan reached 79 for 2, the match appeared to be slipping away from India.

Then came Ganguly's magical spell. Introduced as the second-change bowler by captain Tendulkar, Ganguly’s medium pace worked wonders on the Toronto pitch. He broke the crucial partnership, dismissing Ijaz Ahmed and then running through Pakistan's middle order. Saleem Malik, Moin Khan and Hasan Raza all fell to Ganguly's subtle and accurate swing bowling.

From a comfortable 79 for 2, Pakistan crumbled to 126 for 8, losing seven wickets for just 47 runs. Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty supported Ganguly by taking two wickets each, while Harvinder Singh dismissed Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 148, handing India a victory by 34 runs.

A dream series for Ganguly

This performance marked Ganguly’s first five-wicket haul in ODIs. He would later take another five-for against Zimbabwe in 2000, but his 1997 feat remains special because it came against India’s biggest rivals. Known for his batting, Ganguly’s ability to chip in with key wickets often went under the radar. In his ODI career, he took 100 wickets in 311 matches, complementing his stellar batting career.

In the 1997 series alone, Ganguly ended up with 15 wickets at a stunning average of 10.67, making him India’s top wicket-taker of the series. He also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 222 runs at an average of 55, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament.

India’s 3-0 lead soon turned into a 4-1 series victory. The 1997 Sahara Cup is often remembered for Ganguly’s rise, both as a player and as a bowler who could deliver under pressure.