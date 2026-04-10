...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Our destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell confident of KKR turnaround after LSG defeat

Rovman Powell pointed out that KKR still have time to stage a comeback in their season, which has only just begun.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 12:44 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders fell to their third defeat of IPL 2026, losing to Lucknow Super Giants in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens on Thursday. KKR are now ninth in the ten-team table, with one point from four matches. But West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell, a part of the KKR team, backed the side to make a turnaround.

Rovman Powell backed KKR to stage a turnaround.(PTI)

Speaking after the match, Powell pointed out that KKR still have time to stage a comeback in their season, which has only just begun.

Also Read: Half-empty Eden Gardens raises concerns as KKR’s poor form dents home support in IPL 2026

"If you look at IPL history, teams that win are the ones that peak in the middle and later stages. It’s not easy when you don’t start well, but our destiny is still in our hands. We still have games left. If we keep putting in the work, the results will come. Sometimes it’s not just about the result – tonight was a good game, we just ended up on the wrong side. But wins will come if we keep doing the right things," he said.

Rovman Powell impressed with Mukul Choudhary

 
ipl cricket rovman powell kolkata knight riders
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Our destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell confident of KKR turnaround after LSG defeat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.