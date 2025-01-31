'Our players check their bats, pat them': Pakistan players' behaviour termed 'unfathomable' during India contests

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan does not like players from Pakistan being overtly friendly with arch-rivals India on the field. Deeming it as "unfathomable" behaviour, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter reckons that being too friendly can be viewed as a weakness. Moin Khan's comments come days before the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan match in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan does not like players from Pakistan being overtly friendly with arch-rivals India on the field. (PTI)

India and Pakistan will square off in the Champions Trophy on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. In the recent few contests between the arch-rivals, we have often seen players from both camps exchanging pleasantries before the match and even during the contest.

Moin Khan said it is baffling that modern-day cricketers do not have boundaries and get too cordial even during a high-profile contest.

“I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease, our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk," said Moin Khan during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah.

“Nowadays, our players’ behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me. Even off the field as professionals, you have to have certain boundaries," he added.

'Give no quarter'

Moin Khan then further recalled his playing days and how the senior players asked him not to give an inch on the field. He also revealed that the senior members in the squad asked him not to chat with the Indian players during the matches and to always have his game face on.

“Our seniors always told us that when playing against India give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness," Moin said.

“I think our players don’t understand this, but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field, and you automatically come under pressure in your performances," he added.

India and Pakistan's upcoming Champions Trophy fixture is one of the most high-profile contests of 2025. Both teams are placed in Group A.

The Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistan will open their campaign on February 19 against New Zealand in Karachi, while India will play their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in Group A while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan have been clubbed together in Group B.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, having defeated India in the 2017 edition's final.