'Out of nowhere Dhoni became captain. I was removed as vice-captain': Yuvraj on how Chappell row cost him IND captaincy

Yuvraj recalled the Chappell row and how his decision to support Sachin Tendulkar cost him the India captaincy as the decision did not go down well with the BCCI officials
Greg Chappell; Yuvraj Singh with MS Dhoni
Published on May 09, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2007 Indian side had a lot many senior members in the side with a few many options to take over the captaincy duties as well. However, it was young MS Dhoni who named as the new leader of the side. And while the rest was indeed history, and one of the most glorious stint by an Indian skipper, the decision back in 2007 had taken many of the team members by surprise including former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was the then vice-captain of the ODI side and was touted to take of the leadership role.

Speaking to former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar during an interview on Sports18, Yuvraj recalled the infamous Greg Chappell row and how his decision to support senior batter Sachin Tendulkar cost him the India captaincy as the decision did not go down well with the BCCI officials. He further admitted that the decision also led to his removal from vice-captaincy role.

“I was supposed to be the captain. Then the Greg Chappell incident happened. It had become Chappell or Sachin. I was probably the only player who supported…that I support my teammate. And there were a lot of people in the…Some of the BCCI officials did not like that. It was said that they should make anybody the captain but not myself. This is what I heard,” Yuvraj said.

“I am not sure how true it is. Suddenly from vice-captaincy I was removed. Sehwag was not there in the team. So, out of nowhere, Mahi (MS Dhoni) became captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup. I thought I was going to be the captain," he added.

Yuvraj did go on to play a crucial role in the Dhoni-led side that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament in India's historic run to the 2011 ODI World Cup win at home.

“Viru (Virender Sehwag) was senior but he was not on the England tour. I was the vice-captain of the ODI team while Rahul (Dravid) was the captain. So, I was supposed to be the captain. Obviously, it was a decision that went against me but I have no regrets about it. Today, if the same thing happens, I will still support my teammate," said Yuvraj.

