Overseas boards look to capitalise on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; ask BCCI for additional ODIs in 2026: Report

India have a loaded schedule ahead of them in 2026, but it stands to grow a little busier as the BCCI is entertaining requests to add more ODI matches to the fixture list in the run-up to next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from all formats except ODI cricket on the international stage. (PTI)

As per an Indian Express report, a variety of different cricket boards have asked the BCCI to beef up the number of ODIs they are expected to play during overseas tours in particular. These include England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka, each of whom stands to benefit from extra ODI games, providing a monetary boost.

While T20I matches are traditionally seen as the moneymakers for cricket tours, as the format which attracts crowds and allows for the most cricket to be played, things are different for India in particular. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two biggest active names in Indian cricket both restricted to just the ODI format, the biggest draw for fans overseas might be ODI cricket in coming months.

As per the report, Cricket Ireland is attempting to finalise a three-match bout against India in the summer months, to be played either side of India’s white-ball tour in England. The question revolves around whether these three matches will be in the T20 or ODI format, and whether they will be played in Ireland or at a venue like Southampton in England.

SLC, NZC also ask for extra ODIs The series against England itself is scheduled to consist of three ODIs and five T20Is, but that could also be subject to change as potentially the last time Sharma and Kohli travel to the UK in their long careers. Whether a change in schedule would prompt two extra ODIs for a total of ten games, or two T20Is swapping out instead, remains unclear.

In August, India are pencilled in for a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with one of those potentially being a day-night match at the Sinhalese Sports Club. However, SLC are in talks with BCCI to add white-ball games to the schedule too, with an originally-planned series in January this year being postponed.

With uncertainty over series in Bangladesh and against Afghanistan in the UAE in the late summer months, India might be keen for extra matches during this phase anyway. Coach Gautam Gambhir cited the need for more experience in ODI cricket for the team after a shock defeat in the home series to New Zealand, as understanding the pace and flow of an ODI game becomes priority.

India are set to round out 2026 with an all-format tour in New Zealand in their first visit for Test cricket in more than six years. At the moment, two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is are lined up – but New Zealand Cricket would like to add two ODIs themselves, bolstering the schedule and making it a busy end to the year for the men in blue.