Pacer Lauren Cheatle to miss WPL 2024 after skin cancer procedure

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Cheatle, who made her Test debut against India in last December, underwent the procedure on Wednesday.

Australia pacer Lauren Cheatle has been ruled out of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 after undergoing a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck.

Australian (W) player Lauren Cheatle during a practice session ahead of the ODI cricket match against India, in Mumbai(PTI)
Australian (W) player Lauren Cheatle during a practice session ahead of the ODI cricket match against India, in Mumbai(PTI)

This year's WPL begins on February 23 in Bengaluru and Cheatle, a left-arm quick, was signed up by Gujarat Giants during the auction in December last year.

The 25-year-old, who underwent a similar treatment in 2021, will also miss the rest of the Women's National Cricket League for New South Wales.

"Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players' scheduled off-season break," a Cricket New South Wales statement said.

This is the latest setback for Cheatle who has seen her share of injuries in the past, including right and left shoulder reconstruction, biceps surgery among others.

